Labor & Employment Lawyers, At Blumenthal Nordrehaug Bhowmik De Blouw LLP, File Suit Against Glen Ivy Hot Springs, For Alleged Failure For Reimbursement Of Business Expenses
The Complaint further alleges that Glen Ivy Hot Springs failed to reimburse employees for fronting the cost of required business expenses. California Labor Code Section 2808 expressly states that "an employer shall indemnify his or her employee for all necessary expenditures or losses incurred by the employee in direct consequence of the discharge of his or her duties..." Employees incurred expenses related to use of their personal cellular phones.
For more information about the class action lawsuit against Glen Ivy Hot Springs, call (800) 568-8020 to speak to an experienced California employment attorney today.
Blumenthal Nordrehaug Bhowmik De Blouw LLP is an employment law firm with offices located in San Diego, San Francisco, Sacramento, Los Angeles, Riverside and Chicago that dedicates its practice to helping employees, investors and consumers fight back against unfair business practices, including violations of the California Labor Code and Fair Labor Standards Act. If you need help in collecting unpaid overtime wages, unpaid commissions, being wrongfully terminated from work, and other employment law claims, contact one of their attorneys today.
**THIS IS AN ATTORNEY ADVERTISEMENT**
Media Contact
Nicholas De Blouw
Blumenthal Nordrehaug Bhowmik De Blouw LLP
(800) 568-8020
[email protected]
SOURCE Blumenthal Nordrehaug Bhowmik De Blouw LLP
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Churney And Demandbox Launch Strategic Partnership To Bring Pltv-Driven Growth To Performance Marketing
- Streamex (BSGM) CEO Henry Mcphie Highlights BSGM Merger And RWA Tokenization Strategy In Live TV Interview
- Satoshimeme ($SATOSHI) Emerges, Declaring 'Return Of Satoshi Nakamoto'
- Forex Expo Dubai 2025 Nears Sell-Out As Over 250 Global Brands Confirm Participation
- Receive Raises Seed Round And Launches White-Labeled Titanium Boost Mastercard
- $TAC Token Debuts In TVL As TAC Mainnet Goes Live With Leading Defi Protocols
- Kucoin Launches Xstocks, Delivering A One-Stop Access Point To Top Global Tokenized Equities
CommentsNo comment