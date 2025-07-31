Labor & Employment Lawyers, At Blumenthal Nordrehaug Bhowmik De Blouw LLP, File Suit Against Glen Ivy Hot Springs, For Alleged Failure For Reimbursement Of Business Expenses

MENAFN - PR Newswire) According to the lawsuit filed, Glen Ivy Hot Springs allegedly failed to provide employees with legally required meal and rest breaks . Specifically, employees were allegedly required from time to time to work in excess of four (4) hours without being provided ten (10) minute rest periods. The applicable California Wage Order requires employers to provide employees with off-duty rest periods, which the California Supreme Court defined as time during which an employee is relieved from all work related duties and free from employer control.

The Complaint further alleges that Glen Ivy Hot Springs failed to reimburse employees for fronting the cost of required business expenses. California Labor Code Section 2808 expressly states that "an employer shall indemnify his or her employee for all necessary expenditures or losses incurred by the employee in direct consequence of the discharge of his or her duties..." Employees incurred expenses related to use of their personal cellular phones.

For more information about the class action lawsuit against Glen Ivy Hot Springs

California Labor Code and Fair Labor Standards Act

