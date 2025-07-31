Automotive Sensors Market To Reach USD 38.67 Billion By 2030, Driven By Increasing Adoption Of ADAS And Electrification Trends Mordor Intelligence

MENAFN - GetNews)



"Automotive Sensors Market"Mordor Intelligence has published a new report on the Automotive Sensors Market offering a comprehensive analysis of trends, growth drivers, and future projections

Introduction

According to a 2025 report on the Automotive Sensors Market by Mordor Intelligence, the market is expected to grow from USD 28.83 billion in 2025 to USD 38.67 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 6.05% during the forecast period.

The Automotive Sensors Market refers to the industry involved in the design, manufacturing, and integration of sensors that monitor and manage various functions within a vehicle. These sensors play a critical role in enhancing vehicle safety, performance, efficiency, and comfort.

Key Trends in the Automotive Sensors Market

Rising Adoption of ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance Systems) : The growing emphasis on vehicle safety is increasing the use of sensors like radar, ultrasonic, and camera-based systems. These sensors help support features such as collision warning, blind-spot detection, and lane-keeping assistance.

Shift Toward Electric Vehicles (EVs) : EVs require more sensors for monitoring battery health, thermal regulation, and motor control. As EV production increases, so does demand for specialized sensors.

Stricter Emission and Safety Regulations : Governments worldwide are implementing tougher emission norms and safety mandates, which require the integration of sensors to monitor exhaust, fuel efficiency, and vehicle dynamics.

Demand for In-Vehicle Comfort and Monitoring Systems : Consumers are increasingly seeking enhanced driving experiences. Sensors are used to automate lighting, air quality monitoring, climate control, and detect driver fatigue or drowsiness.

Market Segmentation

By Type

Temperature Sensors – Used to monitor engine temperature, battery thermal conditions, and climate systems.

Pressure Sensors – Commonly found in braking systems, fuel systems, and air conditioning units.

Speed Sensors – Vital for measuring wheel speed, vehicle speed, and engine rotations.

Level / Position Sensors – Track fluid levels and component positions such as throttle, gear, or pedals.

Magnetic Sensors – Detect magnetic field changes and are used in ignition and position tracking.

Gas Sensors – Help monitor and control vehicle emissions in compliance with environmental regulations.

Inertial Sensors – Include accelerometers and gyroscopes used in safety systems like electronic stability control.

By Application

Powertrain – Includes sensors for engine and transmission control.

Body Electronics – Used in systems such as climate control, lighting, and infotainment.

Vehicle Security Systems – Support anti-theft and passive entry features.

Telematics – Enable GPS tracking, vehicle diagnostics, and remote vehicle monitoring.

By Vehicle Type

Passenger Cars – High integration of safety and comfort sensors.

Commercial Vehicles – Emphasis on durability and system monitoring for long-distance usage.

By Propulsion Technology

Internal Combustion Engine (ICE) Vehicles – Focus on emission control and engine management sensors.

Battery Electric Vehicles (BEV) – Demand sensors for battery monitoring, thermal regulation, and electric drivetrain control.

Plug-in Hybrid Vehicles (PHEV) – Combine ICE and EV sensor requirements.

Fuel Cell Electric Vehicles (FCEV) – Require specialized sensors for hydrogen management and system safety.

By Sales Channel

OEM Fitted Sensors – Installed during vehicle manufacturing and account for the bulk of sensor demand.

Aftermarket – Includes replacements and upgrades, often driven by wear or regulatory compliance.

By Geography

North America – Strong focus on safety features and ADAS adoption.

South America – Gradually increasing sensor integration in mid-range vehicles.

Europe – Leading in EV adoption and emissions compliance, driving sensor innovation.

Key Players in the Automotive Sensors Market

Continental AG : Continental AG is a major supplier of automotive technologies, including a wide range of sensor solutions for vehicle safety, powertrain, and chassis systems. The company is known for developing intelligent sensor systems that support functions such as autonomous driving and driver assistance.

NXP Semiconductors NV : NXP is a leading semiconductor manufacturer offering advanced sensor technologies for automotive applications. Its portfolio includes radar sensors, pressure sensors, and inertial sensors used in powertrain, body, and ADAS functions.

Robert Bosch GmbH : Bosch is one of the largest global suppliers of automotive sensors, covering everything from environmental and inertial sensors to safety and driver assistance applications. The company supports OEMs with both standard and customized sensor solutions.

Infineon Technologies AG : Infineon specializes in automotive-grade sensors and semiconductors. Its offerings include radar and magnetic sensors used in safety systems, electric drivetrains, and automated driving solutions.

DENSO Corporation : DENSO, a key supplier for Japanese and global automakers, manufactures a diverse range of sensors for engine management, EV systems, and safety electronics. The company is focused on improving efficiency and system integration in automotive electronics.

Conclusion

The automotive sensors market is positioned for steady growth as vehicles increasingly integrate electronic control systems, advanced safety features, and powertrain monitoring solutions. The transition toward electrified and autonomous mobility will continue to drive the need for reliable, high-performance sensors across all vehicle categories.

Get More Insights:

India Automotive Sensors Market : The report analyzes the growth of the India Automotive Sensor Market and segments it by sensor type (pressure sensors, temperature sensors, speed sensors, electro-optical sensors, electromagnetic sensors, and others), vehicle drivetrain (internal combustion engine vehicles and electric vehicles), and application (engine and drivetrain, vehicle electronics, vehicle safety systems, and other applications).

UAE Automotive Sensors Market: The report provides insights into the UAE Automotive Sensors Market, segmented by type (temperature, pressure, speed, and others), application (powertrain, body electronics, vehicle security systems, and telematics), and technology (Micro-Electro-Mechanical Systems (MEMS) and Nano-Electro-Mechanical Systems (NEMS)).

Get More insights:

Automotive Steering Sensors Market: The Automotive Steering Sensor Market report segments the industry by sensor type (health monitoring systems, torque sensors, intelligent multi-functional sensor systems, position/angle sensors, and other types), vehicle type (passenger cars, light commercial vehicles, and heavy commercial vehicles), technology (contacting and magnetic), and geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and others).

About Mordor Intelligence: Mordor Intelligence is a trusted partner for businesses seeking comprehensive and actionable market intelligence.

