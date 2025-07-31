International Process Solutions Expands Pipette Calibration Services Across California To Meet Growing Biotech Demand

MENAFN - GetNews)International Process Solutions (IPS), a leading provider of calibration and validation services for the life sciences industry, today announced the expansion of its pipette calibration services across the state of California. This growth initiative comes as a direct response to the rapidly increasing demand from biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and laboratory research organizations seeking high-precision instrumentation and regulatory compliance support.

Headquartered in San Carlos, IPS has long served the Northern California region with specialized services tailored to meet the exacting needs of the life sciences sector. With this expansion, the company is now offering enhanced pipette calibration services throughout Southern California, including major biotech corridors such as San Diego, Irvine, and Los Angeles. The extended coverage ensures more organizations can access IPS's expertise in maintaining the accuracy, performance, and compliance of critical laboratory instruments.

“Pipettes are the backbone of accurate scientific measurement in laboratory environments,” said representative of International Process Solutions.“Our expansion across California allows us to support more organizations that rely on precision and regulatory compliance to drive research, development, and product innovation. We're proud to offer scalable, efficient, and industry-leading pipette calibration solutions to help labs stay compliant and audit-ready.”

Addressing the Challenges of Growth in the Life Sciences Sector

As California's biotech and pharmaceutical industries continue to grow, laboratories are experiencing increasing regulatory pressure to maintain rigorous quality standards. Accurate pipette calibration is a non-negotiable component of this compliance effort. Whether complying with FDA, GLP/GMP, or ISO 8655 standards, labs must demonstrate that their equipment consistently delivers reliable measurements.

IPS's pipette calibration services are designed to help organizations meet these standards with:



NIST-traceable calibration for single-channel and multi-channel pipettes

ISO 8655-compliant processes for volumetric accuracy and repeatability

Electronic documentation for full traceability and audit readiness Flexible on-site service options to reduce downtime and maintain operational continuity

Support many major pipette brands

This expansion includes the deployment of additional field service technicians, mobile calibration labs, and logistics support to reach clients efficiently throughout the state. IPS's on-site calibration services are particularly valuable to research laboratories and production facilities that cannot afford extended downtime or instrument shipping delays.

Trusted by Life Sciences Leaders

IPS has earned a trusted reputation among biopharmaceutical companies, academic research institutions, and medical device manufacturers. With a team of highly trained calibration specialists and decades of experience in regulated environments, IPS continues to set the benchmark for technical precision and customer satisfaction.

“We understand the urgency and sensitivity of laboratory operations,” said representative of IPS.“That's why our services are structured to be fast, accurate, and minimally disruptive. Every pipette we calibrate represents our commitment to precision and our client's ability to maintain integrity in their results.”

About International Process Solutions

Founded with a mission to support innovation through precise measurement and validation, International Process Solutions delivers industry-specific services tailored to the needs of life sciences organizations. In addition to pipette calibration, IPS offers comprehensive calibration and validation services including:

Autoclave validation



Cleanroom particle count and environmental monitoring

Temperature and humidity mapping Equipment qualification and preventive maintenance

With clients ranging from small research labs to multinational pharmaceutical corporations, IPS continues to support California's position as a global leader in biotech and life sciences innovation.

Contact Information

International Process Solutions

650-595-7890

...