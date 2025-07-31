Images From Vietnam 1969: A Journey With The 11Th Armored Cavalry Captures The War Like Never Before

MENAFN - GetNews) A trip with the 11th Armored Cavalry in 1969 brings back images of the war from that year that have never been seen before. In his strong new book, James Stanish takes readers through the heart of the Vietnam War through photographs and stories that have been told without any editing.

Images from Vietnam 1969: A Journey with the 11th Armored Cavalry, written by U.S. Army veteran James M. Stanish, shows how terrible, complicated, and profoundly human war can be. This beautiful book is much more than a picture album or personal memoir. It is a record of history, a tribute to friendship, and a raw visual account of life on the front lines.

James M. Stanish uses his time as a First Lieutenant in the Images from Vietnam 1969: A Journey with the 11th Armored Cavalry Regiment to tell a gripping story and use rare, powerful pictures to give readers a personal look at the Vietnam War during one of its most important years. From firefights in the jungle and patrols in tanks to USO shows and missions to help people in need, the book shows both the chaos of war and the quieter times that show how human the soldiers were.

The loud return of the M551 Sheridan tank in action, dangerous C-130 landings on remote airstrips, and B-52 strikes that changed the shape of the jungle are all vividly shown. But mixed in with the damage are pictures of people who are strong and connected, like Montagnard villagers, soldiers laughing together, and kids in rural South Vietnam getting medical care.

James M. Stanish's view doesn't clean up war; it shows it in all its contradictory parts. It shows how tough it is to stay alive, how tiring it is to fight in the jungle, and how fragile the comfort of friendship can be. This is the view of a fighter from the inside; it is raw, emotional, and very moving.

This photo book, Images from Vietnam 1969: A Journey with the 11th Armored Cavalry, is one of a kind: it lives, remembers, and honors. Veterans and new readers alike are encouraged to read it to learn about the real costs of service and the stories that history books often don't tell.

About the Author

In his own words, James M. Stanish was a "war baby" during World War II because he was born on August 5, 1945, just one day before the atomic bomb was dropped on Hiroshima. He got his Bachelor of Science in psychology from Western Michigan University. Through the ROTC program, he also earned the title of Second Lieutenant in the Army. He later went to Central Michigan University and got a master's degree in business management.

James joined the army full-time in January 1968 and went to Fort Knox, Kentucky, to take the Armored Officers Basic Course. Before being sent to Vietnam in October 1968, he stayed at Fort Knox as the Executive Officer of a Basic Tank Crew Training Company. In January 1969, he finished training in jungle fighting. On February 14, 1969, he arrived in Vietnam and was sent to the 11th Armored Cavalry Regiment (11 ACR). He was in charge of a battle platoon of 40 men and nine armored vehicles during his service. Later, he moved to a staff position as the S-5 Officer in charge of civil affairs for the 1st Squadron. Because he had two jobs, he could see and write about many different aspects of military and everyday life in Vietnam.

James joined Chrysler's Manufacturing Training Program after his time in the military. He was then sent to the Detroit Arsenal Tank Plant (DATP), where he helped with armored vehicles' planning, engineering, and production. During his career in the defense business, he played essential roles in program control, contract administration, and logistics support. For example, he helped launch the M60A3 and M1 Abrams tanks and negotiated support contracts for the Stryker vehicle. When General Dynamics bought Chrysler's defense business in 1982, he left the company in 2005.

James M. Stanish writes with the focus of a historian and the eye of a fighter. His book, Images from Vietnam 1969, is a powerful, unvarnished, and profoundly human record of war through pictures.

James M. Stanish's autobiography,“Images from Vietnam 1969 A Journey with the 11th Armored Cavalry,” is now available on his official website and Amazon.

