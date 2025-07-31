403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
US Lambastes UK, Canada, France For Planning To Recognize Palestinian State
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, July 31 (KUNA) -- US Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Thursday harshly criticized the United Kingdom, Canada and France for announcing plans to recognize the State of Palestine by next September.
Those announcements are "irrelevant," Rubio said in an interview with the Fox News, adding, "I mean, it's annoying to some, but it's irrelevant. It doesn't mean anything."
"First of all, none of these countries have the ability to create a Palestinian state. There can be no Palestinian state unless Israel agrees to it.
"Number two, they can't even tell you where this Palestinian state is. They can't tell you who will govern it. And I think number three, it's counterproductive," he said.
Rubio even considered the US allies' plans as a reward to Hamas.
"-- At the end of the day, the Hamas side is the Palestinian statehood side. So you are creating this reward," he argued.
Rubio claimed that UK, Canada and France's announcements are undermining ceasefire talks.
"And by the way, they are hurting ceasefire talks, because Hamas is sitting there saying - that's the problem with the UK statement.
"The UK is like, well, if Israel doesn't agree to a ceasefire by September, we're going to recognize a Palestinian state. So if I'm Hamas, I say, you know what, let's not allow there to be a ceasefire," he said.
"If Hamas refuses to agree to a ceasefire, it guarantees a Palestinian state will be recognized by all these countries in September. So they're not going to agree to a ceasefire. I mean, it's so clumsy." (end)
amm
Those announcements are "irrelevant," Rubio said in an interview with the Fox News, adding, "I mean, it's annoying to some, but it's irrelevant. It doesn't mean anything."
"First of all, none of these countries have the ability to create a Palestinian state. There can be no Palestinian state unless Israel agrees to it.
"Number two, they can't even tell you where this Palestinian state is. They can't tell you who will govern it. And I think number three, it's counterproductive," he said.
Rubio even considered the US allies' plans as a reward to Hamas.
"-- At the end of the day, the Hamas side is the Palestinian statehood side. So you are creating this reward," he argued.
Rubio claimed that UK, Canada and France's announcements are undermining ceasefire talks.
"And by the way, they are hurting ceasefire talks, because Hamas is sitting there saying - that's the problem with the UK statement.
"The UK is like, well, if Israel doesn't agree to a ceasefire by September, we're going to recognize a Palestinian state. So if I'm Hamas, I say, you know what, let's not allow there to be a ceasefire," he said.
"If Hamas refuses to agree to a ceasefire, it guarantees a Palestinian state will be recognized by all these countries in September. So they're not going to agree to a ceasefire. I mean, it's so clumsy." (end)
amm
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Churney And Demandbox Launch Strategic Partnership To Bring Pltv-Driven Growth To Performance Marketing
- Streamex (BSGM) CEO Henry Mcphie Highlights BSGM Merger And RWA Tokenization Strategy In Live TV Interview
- Satoshimeme ($SATOSHI) Emerges, Declaring 'Return Of Satoshi Nakamoto'
- Forex Expo Dubai 2025 Nears Sell-Out As Over 250 Global Brands Confirm Participation
- Receive Raises Seed Round And Launches White-Labeled Titanium Boost Mastercard
- $TAC Token Debuts In TVL As TAC Mainnet Goes Live With Leading Defi Protocols
- Kucoin Launches Xstocks, Delivering A One-Stop Access Point To Top Global Tokenized Equities
CommentsNo comment