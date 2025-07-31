India Blockchain Tour Hits Ahmedabad With A Full House And Unmatched Energy, Showcasing India's Booming Web3 Movement

MENAFN - Zex PR Wire)The India Blockchain Tour (IBT), India's leading multi-city Web3 event series, arrived in Ahmedabad for the very first time, and was met with a sold-out venue, buzzing exhibitor booths, and non-stop conversations around blockchain, AI, and the future of finance.

Organized by Octaloop, IBT Ahmedabad brought together developers, traders, founders, investors, and policymakers from Gujarat's growing tech ecosystem for a day filled with insightful talks, engaging panels, and powerful networking opportunities. From deep dives into AI x Web3, tokenization of real-world assets, to India's regulatory landscape – the event served as a pulse-check on where India's Web3 ecosystem is headed.

India is fast emerging as one of the most active markets for blockchain innovation. With a young, tech-savvy population and a booming developer base, the country now ranks among the top globally in Web3 adoption, user activity, and talent output. Events like IBT play a critical role in catalyzing this momentum – especially in Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities where the next wave of builders and users are coming from.

“Ahmedabad exceeded all expectations – booths were packed, questions never stopped, and the passion for crypto was contagious. We loved connecting with the local trading community and look forward to doing more here,” said Vikas Gupta, Country Manager – India at Bybit.

MEXC Ventures, a leading name in Web3 investments, also saw strong engagement from young builders and early-stage founders.

“It was heartening to see so many sharp minds and genuine curiosity in the room. India's Web3 energy is real, and Ahmedabad showed us why it cannot be ignored,” said Muskan Agrawal, South Asia Events Lead at MEXC Ventures.

Bitget, one of the fastest-growing exchanges globally, engaged with hundreds of traders and enthusiasts at the event.

“The turnout was incredible. From curious Web3 CXO leadership to ambitious youth investing in their future, Bitget had meaningful conversations with everyone. Gujarat is definitely ready for Web3,” added Jyotsna Hirdyani, Growth at Bitget.



Some key themes echoed throughout the day:

India needs more Web3 builders, not just traders

AI x Web3 is unlocking a new frontier of innovation

There's a growing appetite for decentralized finance, tokenization, and real-world applications of blockchain The Gujarat community is eager for more such educational and networking platforms

Attendees described the event as“one of the largest Web3 gatherings in Ahmedabad”, with“fantastic speakers,” and“networking everywhere.” Exchange booths remained crowded throughout, reflecting the strong local trading community.

In line with its commitment to community-driven impact, Octaloop also conducted on-ground surveys at the event to understand public sentiment toward current Web3 regulation in India. These insights – gathered across all IBT cities – will be compiled into a formal report and submitted to the Indian government later this year.

Anupam Varshney, Founder of Octaloop, emphasized the importance of grassroots engagement:

“India is not just a user base – it's a builder base. At IBT, we're not just organizing events; we're listening, documenting, and amplifying the voice of the people. Our mission is to help the government shape a regulatory framework that reflects the aspirations of India's Web3 community.”

The event closed with a high-energy networking session and an exclusive VIP & speaker gathering at Aura, where conversations continued late into the night.

IBT now heads to its next destination, Kolkata, with six more cities and the flagship Metamorphosis event still to come. As India's Web3 revolution accelerates, Octaloop continues to build the bridge between innovation, regulation, and community.