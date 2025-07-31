Data Foundation Releases 5Th 'Evidence Capacity Pulse Report' Monitoring Ongoing Changes To Federal Data Infrastructure

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, July 31, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Today, the Data Foundation published the fifth "Evidence Capacity Pulse Report," continuing to document substantial changes affecting America's data and evaluation infrastructure. The latest report, compiled in part through the Data Foundation's SAFE-Track (Secure Anonymous Federal Evidence, Data and Analysis Tracking) portal, identified several major developments from previous monthly reports impacting government and industry capacity for data collection, analysis, and evaluation activities."The Data Foundation's July report confirms that America's data infrastructure continues to undergo profound changes,” said Sara Stefanik, Director of the Data Foundation's Center for Evidence Capacity.“While we're encouraged to see agencies advancing their open data plans, annual evaluation plans, and the appointment of key statistical leadership roles, the ongoing workforce disruptions and data collection constraints require careful monitoring to ensure government maintains its capacity to serve the American people effectively.”The July 2025 Evidence Capacity Pulse Report identifies several new and continued trends:-- Agencies advance open data plans: Agencies are in the process of releasing open data plans required by the OPEN Government Data Act, and access to public data continues to expand via data.-- Key statistical leadership roles filled: The White House and Department of Education announced the appointment of senior officials to the roles of Chief Statistician of the United States and Commissioner of the National Center for Education Statistics.-- Administration communicates artificial intelligence strategies: The White House published its new AI Action Plan, endorsed by the Data Foundation , which reinforces the role of Chief AI Officers in key data governance, privacy, and statistical activities.-- New system of records proposed for SNAP: The USDA invited comments on a new“National Supplemental NutritionAssistance Program (SNAP) Information Database” to support SNAP program integrity, where many states and organizations already called for improved privacy protections and use limitations.-- Supreme Court clears path for agency reorganizations: Lifting lower level court injunctions preventing the implementation of Agency RIF and Reorganization Plans, with several agencies issuing new layoff notices that broadly impact data and evidence staff.With the FY 2026 appropriations cycle underway, the Data Foundation anticipates greater insights into executive and congressional approaches. The Data Foundation will continue to work with stakeholders across the political spectrum to advance open data and evidence-informed decision-making as part of our commitment to radical collaboration. We invite organizations and individuals to contribute to this ongoing analysis through our SAFE-Track platform, which provides secure and anonymous reporting of evidence ecosystem impacts.The full report is available at:About the Data FoundationThe Data Foundation is a Washington, DC-based, non-profit, non-partisan organization. It is a trusted authority on the use of open, accessible data to fuel a more efficient, effective, and accountable government; spark innovation; and provide insights to the country's most pressing challenges. It conducts research, facilitates collaborative thought leadership, and promotes advocacy programs that advance practical policies for the creation and use of accessible, trustworthy data and evidence. The Data Foundation's Center for Evidence Capacity works to strengthen evidence-building functions across government through research, education, and technical assistance to support effective implementation of laws like the Foundations for Evidence-Based Policymaking Act. The Data Foundation is recognized by Candid Guidestar with the Platinum Seal of Transparency and by Charity Navigator as a 4-Star non-profit. To learn more, visit . (LEI: 254900I43CTC59RFW495)Media Contact:...+1 202-964-1120

