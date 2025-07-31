Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

National Healthcare Properties Announces Release Date For Second Quarter 2025 Results


2025-07-31 04:16:53
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, July 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- National Healthcare Properties, Inc. (Nasdaq: NHPAP / NHPBP) (“NHP”) announced today that it will release its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2025 on Tuesday, August 5, 2025 after market close.

NHP's executive leadership will host a webcast on Wednesday, August 6, 2025, beginning at 1:00 p.m. ET, to review the second quarter results. Please click here to join the webcast at 1:00 p.m. ET on August 6, 2025 – pre-registration is not required. The webcast will be available at exactly the start time above and cannot be joined earlier. A replay of the webcast will be posted on NHP's website.

About National Healthcare Properties, Inc.

National Healthcare Properties, Inc. (Nasdaq: NHPAP / NHPBP) is a publicly registered real estate investment trust focused on acquiring a diversified portfolio of healthcare real estate, with an emphasis on seniors housing and outpatient medical facilities, located in the United States. Additional information about NHP can be found on its website at nhpreit.com.

Contacts

Investors and Media:
Email: ...


MENAFN31072025004107003653ID1109870371

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search