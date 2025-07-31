National Healthcare Properties Announces Release Date For Second Quarter 2025 Results

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, July 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- National Healthcare Properties, Inc. (Nasdaq: NHPAP / NHPBP) (“NHP”) announced today that it will release its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2025 on Tuesday, August 5, 2025 after market close.

NHP's executive leadership will host a webcast on Wednesday, August 6, 2025, beginning at 1:00 p.m. ET, to review the second quarter results. Please click here to join the webcast at 1:00 p.m. ET on August 6, 2025 – pre-registration is not required. The webcast will be available at exactly the start time above and cannot be joined earlier. A replay of the webcast will be posted on NHP's website.

About National Healthcare Properties, Inc.

National Healthcare Properties, Inc. (Nasdaq: NHPAP / NHPBP) is a publicly registered real estate investment trust focused on acquiring a diversified portfolio of healthcare real estate, with an emphasis on seniors housing and outpatient medical facilities, located in the United States. Additional information about NHP can be found on its website at nhpreit.com.

Contacts

Investors and Media:

Email: ...