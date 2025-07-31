Cavco Industries Reports Fiscal 2026 First Quarter Results
|Three Months Ended
|($ in thousands, except revenue per home sold)
| June 28,
2025
| June 29,
2024
|Change
|Net revenue
|Factory-built housing
|$
|535,694
|$
|458,048
|$
|77,646
|17.0
|%
|Financial services
|21,163
|19,551
|1,612
|8.2
|%
|$
|556,857
|$
|477,599
|$
|79,258
|16.6
|%
|Factory-built modules sold
|8,900
|7,671
|1,229
|16.0
|%
|Factory-built homes sold (consisting of one or more modules)
|5,416
|4,721
|695
|14.7
|%
|Net factory-built housing revenue per home sold
|$
|98,910
|$
|97,024
|$
|1,886
|1.9
|%
- In the factory-built housing segment, the increase in Net revenue was due to higher home sales volume and an increase in Net revenue per home sold. Financial services segment Net revenue increased due to higher insurance premiums.
|Three Months Ended
|($ in thousands)
| June 28,
2025
| June 29,
2024
|Change
|Gross profit
|Factory-built housing
|$
|120,845
|$
|103,510
|$
|17,335
|16.7
|%
|Financial services
|8,661
|(108
|)
|8,769
|NM
|$
|129,506
|$
|103,402
|$
|26,104
|25.2
|%
|Gross profit as % of Net revenue
|Consolidated
|23.3
|%
|21.7
|%
|N/A
|1.6
|%
|Factory-built housing
|22.6
|%
|22.6
|%
|N/A
|-
|%
|Financial services
|40.9
|%
|(0.6) %
|N/A
|41.5
|%
|Selling, general and administrative expenses
|Factory-built housing
|$
|63,154
|$
|59,720
|$
|3,434
|5.8
|%
|Financial services
|5,994
|5,131
|863
|16.8
|%
|$
|69,148
|$
|64,851
|$
|4,297
|6.6
|%
|Income from operations
|Factory-built housing
|$
|57,691
|$
|43,790
|$
|13,901
|31.7
|%
|Financial services
|2,667
|(5,239
|)
|7,906
|NM
|$
|60,358
|$
|38,551
|$
|21,807
|56.6
|%
- In the factory-built housing segment, Gross profit increased due to an increase in home sales volume. Selling, general and administrative expenses were up as a result of higher incentive based compensation due to higher earnings compared to the prior year period. In the financial services segment, Gross profit and Income from operations increased primarily due to the insurance division having lower claims losses as the prior year period was significantly impacted by multiple weather events in Texas and New Mexico, as well as increased premiums and reduced costs from improved underwriting guidelines.
|Three Months Ended
|($ in thousands, except per share amounts)
| June 28,
2025
| June 29,
2024
|Change
|Interest income
|$
|5,103
|$
|5,511
|$
|(408
|)
|(7.4
|)%
|Net income
|$
|51,642
|$
|34,429
|$
|17,213
|50.0
|%
|Diluted net income per share
|$
|6.42
|$
|4.11
|$
|2.31
|56.2
|%
Conference Call Details
Cavco's management will hold a conference call to review these results tomorrow, August 1, 2025, at 1:00 p.m. (Eastern Time). Interested parties can access a live webcast of the conference call on the Internet at or via telephone. To participate by phone, please register here to receive the dial in number and your PIN. An archive of the webcast and presentation will be available for 60 days at .
About Cavco
Cavco Industries, Inc., headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, designs and produces factory-built housing products primarily distributed through a network of independent and Company-owned retailers. We are one of the largest producers of manufactured and modular homes in the United States, based on reported wholesale shipments. We are also a leading producer of park model RVs, vacation cabins and factory-built commercial structures. Cavco's finance subsidiary, CountryPlace Mortgage, is an approved Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac seller/servicer and a Ginnie Mae mortgage-backed securities issuer that offers conforming mortgages, non-conforming mortgages and home-only loans to purchasers of factory-built homes. Our insurance subsidiary, Standard Casualty, provides property and casualty insurance to owners of manufactured homes.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include all statements that are not historical facts. These forward-looking statements reflect Cavco's current expectations and projections with respect to our expected future business and financial performance, including, among other things: (i) expected financial performance and operating results, such as revenue and gross margin percentage; (ii) our liquidity and financial resources; (iii) our outlook with respect to the Company and the manufactured housing business in general; (iv) the expected effect of certain risks and uncertainties on our business; and (iv) the strength of Cavco's business model. These statements may be preceded by, followed by, or include the words "aim," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "forecast," "future," "goal," "intend," "likely," "outlook," "plan," "potential," "project," "seek," "target," "can," "could," "may," "should," "would," "will," the negatives thereof and other words and terms of similar meaning. A number of factors could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those indicated by these forward-looking statements. These factors include, among other factors, Cavco's ability to manage: (i) customer demand and the availability of financing for our products; (ii) labor shortages and the pricing, availability, or transportation of raw materials; (iii) the impact of local or national emergencies; (iv) excessive health and safety incidents or warranty and construction claims; (v) increases in cancellations of home sales; (vi) information technology failures or cyber incidents; (vii) our ability to maintain the security of personally identifiable information of our customers, (viii) compliance with the numerous laws and regulations applicable to our business, including state, federal, and foreign laws relating to manufactured housing, privacy, the internet, and accounting matters; (ix) successful defense against litigation, government inquiries, and investigations, and (x) other risks and uncertainties indicated from time to time in documents filed or to be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") by Cavco. The forward-looking statements herein represent the judgment of Cavco as of the date of this release and Cavco disclaims any intent or obligation to publicly update or review any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments, or otherwise. This press release should be read in conjunction with the information included in the Company's other press releases, reports, and other filings with the SEC. Readers are specifically referred to the Risk Factors described in Item 1A of the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended March 29, 2025 as may be updated from time to time in future filings on Form 10-Q and other reports filed by the Company pursuant to the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, which identify important risks that could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Understanding the information contained in these filings is important in order to fully understand Cavco's reported financial results and our business outlook for future periods.
|CAVCO INDUSTRIES, INC.
|CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
|(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
| June 28,
2025
| March 29,
2025
|ASSETS
|(Unaudited)
|Current assets
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|344,626
|$
|356,225
|Restricted cash, current
|23,213
|18,535
|Accounts receivable, net
|116,261
|105,849
|Short-term investments
|17,821
|19,842
|Current portion of consumer loans receivable, net
|37,795
|35,852
|Current portion of commercial loans receivable, net
|47,102
|43,492
|Current portion of commercial loans receivable from affiliates, net
|1,850
|2,881
|Inventories
|258,068
|252,695
|Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|68,536
|74,815
|Total current assets
|915,272
|910,186
|Restricted cash
|585
|585
|Investments
|19,362
|18,067
|Consumer loans receivable, net
|20,152
|20,685
|Commercial loans receivable, net
|53,403
|48,605
|Commercial loans receivable from affiliates, net
|5,247
|4,768
|Property, plant and equipment, net
|231,880
|227,620
|Goodwill
|121,969
|121,969
|Other intangibles, net
|16,359
|16,731
|Operating lease right-of-use assets
|34,118
|35,576
|Deferred income taxes
|1,270
|1,853
|Total assets
|$
|1,419,617
|$
|1,406,645
|LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
|Current liabilities
|Accounts payable
|$
|42,077
|$
|37,195
|Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
|275,203
|265,971
|Total current liabilities
|317,280
|303,166
|Operating lease liabilities
|30,188
|31,538
|Other liabilities
|7,316
|7,359
|Total liabilities
|354,784
|342,063
|Stockholders' equity
|Preferred stock, $0.01 par value; 1,000,000 shares authorized; No shares issued or outstanding
|-
|-
|Common stock, $0.01 par value; 40,000,000 shares authorized; Issued 9,453,363 and 9,436,732 shares, respectively; Outstanding 7,916,350 and 8,008,012, respectively
|95
|94
|Treasury stock, at cost; 1,537,013 and 1,428,720 shares, respectively
|(474,993
|)
|(424,624
|)
|Additional paid-in capital
|289,821
|290,940
|Retained earnings
|1,249,805
|1,198,163
|Accumulated other comprehensive income
|105
|9
|Total stockholders' equity
|1,064,833
|1,064,582
|Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|$
|1,419,617
|$
|1,406,645
|CAVCO INDUSTRIES, INC.
|CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
|(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
|(Unaudited)
|Three Months Ended
| June 28,
2025
| June 29,
2024
|Net revenue
|$
|556,857
|$
|477,599
|Cost of sales
|427,351
|374,197
|Gross profit
|129,506
|103,402
|Selling, general and administrative expenses
|69,148
|64,851
|Income from operations
|60,358
|38,551
|Interest income
|5,103
|5,511
|Interest expense
|(164
|)
|(90
|)
|Other expense, net
|-
|(111
|)
|Income before income taxes
|65,297
|43,861
|Income tax expense
|(13,655
|)
|(9,432
|)
|Net income
|$
|51,642
|$
|34,429
|Net income per share
|Basic
|$
|6.49
|$
|4.15
|Diluted
|$
|6.42
|$
|4.11
|Weighted average shares outstanding
|Basic
|7,953,720
|8,286,476
|Diluted
|8,041,008
|8,372,254
|CAVCO INDUSTRIES, INC.
|OTHER OPERATING DATA
|(Dollars in thousands)
|(Unaudited)
|Three Months Ended
| June 28,
2025
| June 29,
2024
|Capital expenditures
|$
|9,009
|$
|4,914
|Depreciation
|$
|4,797
|$
|4,369
|Amortization of other intangibles
|$
|372
|$
|392
For additional information, contact:
Mark Fusler
Corporate Controller and Investor Relations
...
Phone: 602-256-6263
On the Internet:
Legal Disclaimer:
