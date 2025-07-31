Seer To Participate In The Canaccord Genuity 45Th Annual Growth Conference
Seer's management is scheduled to participate in a fireside chat on Wednesday, August 13th at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time / 6:00 a.m. Pacific Time. A live webcast of the session will be available on the Investor section of Seer's website at investor.seer.bio. An archived replay will be available on the company's website following the conference.
About Seer
Seer, Inc. (Nasdaq: SEER) sets the standard in deep, unbiased proteomics-delivering insights with a scale, speed, precision, and reproducibility previously unattainable. Seer's Proteograph Product Suite uniquely integrates proprietary engineered nanoparticles, streamlined automation instrumentation, optimized consumables, and advanced analytical software to solve challenges conventional methods have failed to overcome. Traditional proteomic technologies have struggled with inconsistent data, limited throughput, and prohibitive complexity, but Seer's robust and scalable workflow consistently reveals biological insights that others cannot. Seer's products are for research use only and are not intended for diagnostic procedures. For more information about Seer's differentiated approach and ongoing leadership in proteomics, visit .
Media Contact:
Consort Partners
Investor Inquiries:
Carrie Mendivil
