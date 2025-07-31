HUEY MAGOO's CONTINUES EXTRAORDINARY NATIONWIDE EXPANSION WITH FIRST AIRPORT LOCATION AND NEW CONDENSED STORE PROTOTYPE

Leader In the Fast Casual Sector Hits Growth Milestone in Miami-Dade County, Adds Multiple Units In Q1-Q2, And Introduces Compact Store Design Aimed at Lower-Cost Entry and Faster Buildouts for Future Franchisees

ORLANDO, Fla., July 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Huey Magoo's , the fast-growing chicken tenders brand celebrated for its fresh, hand-crafted menu and variety of support-driven franchise prototypes, continues its rapid nationwide expansion with its first-ever airport location at Sarasota-Bradenton International Airport now open. Known as The Filet Mignon of Chicken®, Huey Magoo's marked the July milestone as part of a dynamic first half of the year that also saw openings across Georgia, Missouri, Ohio, and Florida, including the company's long-anticipated debut in Miami-Dade County. Now with more than 75 locations open across 12 states, Huey Magoo's is introducing a condensed store prototype designed to reduce entry costs and accelerate development timelines for future franchises.

"As we grow strategically across the country, our focus remains on building a brand that's not only loved by guests but also creates meaningful opportunities for franchisees," said Andy Howard, President and CEO of Huey Magoo's. "Our new condensed store prototype makes it easier than ever to join the Huey Magoo's family by offering a smart, scalable format with strong ROI, especially as real estate becomes more competitive. By expanding into more non-traditional spaces like airports, which are now more accessible from a cost standpoint, we're excited to be opening even more avenues for franchisees to grow with us and serve The Filet Mignon of Chicken® nationwide."

The condensed prototype, which harkens back to the brand's original 1,500-square-foot footprint, lowers buildout costs and enables operators to secure prime real estate in smaller high-traffic retail centers. While larger freestanding locations with drive-thrus remain top performers, many inline Huey Magoo's restaurants have achieved comparable average unit volumes, underscoring the strength and flexibility of the model. With a growing number of consumers choosing online ordering and takeout, the condensed prototype also delivers operational efficiencies in labor, utilities, and overhead while maintaining the same flavor-packed menu and experience.

This momentum follows a wave of grand openings in the first half of 2025, including stores in Springfield, Mo.; Bellefontaine, Ohio; Cape Coral, Fla.; Perry, Ga.; and a landmark debut in Palmetto Bay, Fla. – Huey Magoo's first location in Miami-Dade County and the 76th overall. The Miami-area opening was met with strong community enthusiasm and robust media coverage, reflecting the growing fanbase across South Florida and beyond. Looking ahead, Huey Magoo's is on track to open additional restaurants in Tupelo, Miss.; Macon, Augusta, and Cornelia Ga.; Aiken, S.C.; Republic, Mo.; and expand its footprint in Miami, Fla., before the year's end.

In addition to new openings, Huey Magoo's has signed multi-unit franchise deals throughout 2025, including a three-store agreement in Q1 in the Atlanta, Georgia DMA (Carroll, Coweta and Troup counties); a three-store agreement in Q2 in southern Utah (Iron and Washington counties); and most recently in Q3, another three-store agreement in the Atlanta DMA, covering the cities of Kennesaw, Marietta and Decatur. These strategic signings further solidify the brand's presence in key growth markets.

Huey Magoo's is rapidly expanding nationwide. With more than 75 locations across 12 states and an average unit volume of $2.1 million*, the brand offers a proven, scalable model supported by an experienced executive team. Franchisees commit to opening three stores over three years, helping build a strong local presence. Ideal candidates have restaurant experience or a team member who does. To learn more, visit hueymagoos/franchising or contact David Boatright at [email protected] .

*Per Item 19 of the 2025 FDD

Named among "America's Hottest Startup Fast Casuals" by QSR Magazine in 2024, along with being honored for Best Chicken Tenders, Best Fried Chicken, and Best Chicken Fingers in Florida, Huey Magoo's continues to win hearts – and appetites – nationwide with its commitment to quality, hospitality, and franchisee success.

ABOUT HUEY MAGOO'S

Huey Magoo's is known for its uncompromising commitment to quality, serving premium, hand-crafted chicken tenders made from the best 3 percent of the chicken-the tenderloin-for unmatched taste and texture. Every tender is hand-breaded, 24-hour marinated and grilled or "sauced" and tossed for bold, fresh flavors.

Guests can customize their experience with tender meals, fresh-made salads, sandwiches, wraps and 10 signature sauces and dips. House-made specialties include hand-spun chips, freshly prepared coleslaw, banana pudding and signature dips like Magoo's, Spicy Magoo's and Ranch.

Founded in 2004, Huey Magoo's is one of the fastest-growing fast-casual brands, earning multiple awards for its bold flavors and quality. With locations in 12 states and growing, Huey Magoo's continues to bring premium ingredients and exceptional hospitality nationwide. Guests can order through Huey Magoo's mobile app for easy pickup, delivery and rewards tracking. For more information, visit HueyMagoos .

