Tullow's Gabon Exit Highlights Rising Role Of African Firms In Upstream Sector

Tullow Oil has finalized the sale of its non-operated interests in Gabon to Gabon Oil Company (GOC) for $307 million, marking a strategic portfolio shift for the UK-based independent and a notable development for Gabon's energy sector. The transaction transfers Tullow's remaining production interests – estimated to contribute approximately 10,000 barrels per day in 2025 – to the state-owned company and concludes over two decades of Tullow's presence in the country.

The African Energy Chamber (AEC) supports this transaction, viewing it as a constructive milestone for Africa's oil and gas sector. While international companies remain essential to the development of the continent's energy resources, the AEC sees the growing operational capacity of national and regional firms as a sign of a maturing sector – one that increasingly encourages balanced partnerships between foreign and local players.

“This deal is not just about asset transfers, but about momentum,” says NJ Ayuk, Executive Chairman of the AEC.“African companies are stepping up, taking on more responsibility, and proving their ability to manage complex upstream operations. It shows the value of partnership and long-term investment in building capacity on the continent.”

Rather than a retreat from foreign participation, the deal underscores the potential for new kinds of collaboration – where African national oil companies (NOCs) are not just resource holders but active participants with operational and commercial expertise. GOC, which has steadily expanded its portfolio since its establishment in 2011, is among a growing group of African NOCs taking on greater roles in the day-to-day management of assets.

Tullow, for its part, views the sale as a key step in focusing on its core operated assets in Ghana and Ivory Coast while strengthening its balance sheet. Proceeds from the transaction will go toward repaying the company's $150 million revolving credit facility, helping improve financial resilience and allowing Tullow to pursue a more streamlined investment strategy.

As the energy landscape in Africa evolves, deals like this one signal increased dynamism within the sector. Indigenous and national companies are becoming more confident and capable participants, while foreign investors continue to find value in working alongside local partners who bring deep market knowledge, regional networks and a long-term commitment to development. The AEC maintains that this balanced model – where African and international firms grow together – will be key to the continent's future energy success.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of African Energy Chamber.