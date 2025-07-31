3 WWE Stars Who Could Join Judgment Day And Assist Roxanne Perez, Raquel Rodriguez Soon

Roxanne Perez and Raquel Rodriguez may get unexpected allies soon. Here's who could step in.

Drake Morreaux has been grinding hard in WWE's Legends & Future Great (LFG) series, where rookies compete for an NXT shot. But what many might not know is that he's Roxanne Perez's real-life partner.

While Perez has carved her own path in The Judgment Day, winning and defending the Women's Tag Team Titles with Raquel Rodriguez, Morreaux could soon follow suit. A surprise SummerSlam appearance, perhaps helping his girlfriend and Rodriguez retain their gold could be the moment that propels him into the big leagues.

Joining The Judgment Day after such a moment would add emotional depth to the group. It'd also solidify Roxanne's role as a central figure in the faction, not just a new recruit replacing Liv Morgan.

Santos Escobar and Raquel Rodriguez were recently spotted together during WWE's live events in Mexico. Rodriguez herself shared a selfie with Escobar from Mexico City on Instagram. While Escobar is technically on SmackDown, WWE has recently blurred brand boundaries. It wouldn't be far-fetched to see him appear on RAW to support Raquel and Roxanne.

Escobar currently leads Legado Del Fantasma in AAA, where Los Garza (Angel and Berto) hold the tag titles. But a short-term cross-brand stint, maybe even a jump would let Escobar insert himself into this Judgment Day story.

Whether he comes alone or with his faction remains unclear. Either way, his presence at SummerSlam during the title match could shift momentum and make him a surprise Judgement Day ally.

Nikki Bella was once building toward a possible match with Liv Morgan. That feud fizzled after Morgan got injured, forcing WWE to pivot plans. Instead of a singles showdown at Evolution 2025, Nikki competed in a Battle Royal. But the tension between her and Liv hasn't disappeared entirely.

In early July, Nikki shared a backstage image featuring herself and Dominik Mysterio along with other female stars. That photo fueled new speculation, was it a hint?

If WWE still wants Nikki involved in this angle, SummerSlam could be the place. She might interfere to cost Bliss and Charlotte the match and cement an alliance with The Judgment Day. That move would not only elevate her current role but add veteran clout to Roxanne and Raquel's team.