How Did Hulk Hogan Die? Cause Of Death, Health Woes Revealed In Report

MENAFN - Live Mint) Hulk Hogan died from an acute myocardial infarction, commonly known as a heart attack on July 24 at age 71, according to official documents from Florida's Pinellas County Forensic Science Center.

How did Hulk Hogan die?

The wrestling icon suffered cardiac arrest at his Clearwater home and was pronounced dead less than 90 minutes after paramedics rushed him to Morton Plant Hospital . The report also revealed Hogan had atrial fibrillation (an irregular heartbeat) and chronic lymphocytic leukemia, a blood cancer he never publicly disclosed. His death was ruled natural.

Hidden health struggles surface

In his final weeks, Hogan needed oxygen therapy and had lost significant weight, feeling“weak and embarrassed” about his condition, close friend Eric Bischoff revealed.

Though Hogan underwent major neck surgery in May, his wife Sky Daily denied severe health rumors on July 12, insisting his“heart [was] strong” and he was healing . Medical examiners confirmed the leukemia diagnosis in their cremation approval report but noted no timeline for his cremation.

Hogan's daughter Brooke, who had been estranged from him and removed herself from his will, posted a heartfelt tribute:“When he left this earth, part of my spirit went with him”.

She acknowledged supporting him through“24 surgeries” before their relationship soured.

Son Nick Hogan broke down during WWE's televised tribute, calling Hulk his“best friend and mentor”. Sky Daily shared her grief on Instagram:“This loss is sudden and impossible to process”.

Wrestling world mourns an icon

The WWE Hall of Famer (real name Terry Bollea) revolutionized wrestling in the 1980s–90s and co-founded the Real American Beer brand months before his death . His passing triggered global tributes, including a 10-bell salute on WWE SmackDown.

| SpaceX postpones launch of Crew-11 mission to ISS due to unfavourable weather

Hogan's legacy endures through his theatrical persona, catchphrases like“brother,” and inspiring documentaries about his career-though his hidden health battles add a poignant layer to his final chapter .