Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Medicenna Therapeutics Corp

2025-07-31 03:13:00
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 10:47 AM EST - Medicenna Therapeutics Corp : Today announced a grant of five patents covering the Company's IL-2 and IL-4 Superkine platforms. These patents strengthen Medicenna's intellectual property (IP) position across key markets and further support the Company's lead clinical and preclinical programs. Medicenna Therapeutics Corp shares T are trading up $0.02 at $0.88.

