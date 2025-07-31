Planck Unveils World's First Layer-0 For AI: Announces Backers

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) San Francisco, California--(Newsfile Corp. - July 31, 2025) - The decentralized AI network Planck has unveiled the world's first layer-0 blockchain specifically designed for AI-native, decentralized services. The announcement comes as Planck reveals some of its key backers, including highly prominent individuals and firms from the Web3 industry such as Tether co-founder Brock Pierce, DNA Fund, and GDA Capital.







Dubbed Planck0, the modular, layer-0 blockchain will serve as the foundation for the launch of AI-native layer-1s, rollups, and decentralized physical infrastructure networks (DePINs). This will empower Web3 entrepreneurs to integrate AI directly into decentralized services and networks, eliminating the need to manually build connections to models or compute networks.

Planck harnesses a global GPU processing network, with $230 million worth of specialized AI hardware already deployed or committed to the ecosystem. By bringing this immense parallel processing power to Web3 entrepreneurs on over 30 blockchains including Ethereum, BNB Chain, Near, and Polkadot, Planck is positioning itself as the bedrock of decentralized AI services.

Discussing the unveiling of Planck0, CEO Diam Hamstra said, "Planck is not just a blockchain-it's a full-stack infrastructure layer purpose-built for AI and DePIN. By combining high-performance hardware, modular blockchain design, and real-world revenue streams, we're empowering developers and enterprises to build the future of decentralized AI without the limitations of centralized clouds."

About Planck

Planck is the world's first layer-0 blockchain for AI and DePIN, delivering scalable, cost-effective compute infrastructure for decentralized AI applications. With a modular two-layer architecture, enterprise-grade GPUs, and a robust token ecosystem, Planck is redefining the intersection of blockchain, AI, and physical infrastructure.

Media Contact: ...

Website: X:

About DNA Fund

DNA Fund is one of the original venture capital firms in the Web3 space, led by early crypto pioneers Brock Pierce and Scott Walker, with a track record of backing transformative Web3 projects. With deep experience in infrastructure, real-world asset tokenization, and early-stage investing, DNA Fund supports founders with more than just capital-bringing operational support, strategic relationships, and global visibility.

About GDA Capital

GDA Capital is a leading global digital asset and blockchain technology investment firm. With a diverse portfolio of investments across various sectors, GDA Capital is committed to driving innovation and providing strategic advisory services to businesses worldwide.

Supplementary Information

Core Architecture

Planck introduces a unique two-layer architecture- Planck0 and Planck1 -to power AI model deployment, decentralized cloud services, and next-generation physical infrastructure networks. This full-stack platform combines high-performance GPU hardware, native staking, tokenized compute rewards, and interoperable blockchain solutions to eliminate fragmentation and vendor lock-in.



Planck0 : A modular layer-0 blockchain which provides shared validator infrastructure, interoperable GPU compute, and seamless cross-chain messaging via the Planck Tunnel (powered by VIA Labs). It supports over 30 blockchains, including Ethereum, BNB Chain, Near, and Polkadot, and integrates USDC payment rails for stablecoin interoperability. Planck0 enables sovereign layer-1 chains to launch with instant access to security, compute, and liquidity. Planck1 : An EVM-compatible layer-1 optimized for AI compute, powering the Planck AI Cloud and AI Studio . Secured by vetted, enterprise-grade GPU operators, Planck1 focuses on high-performance AI workloads, including training, inference, and fine-tuning, without supporting token launches or Layer-2s.

Flagship Products: Planck AI Cloud and AI Studio

The Planck AI Cloud offers decentralized access to top-tier GPUs (H100s, A100s, B200s, H200s, RTX 4090s, and more) at up to 90% lower cost than traditional cloud providers, with robust SLAs and flexible bare-metal compute. Developers can launch and schedule AI jobs via the GPU Console, paying in USDC or the native $PLANCK token, with revenue-driven buybacks integrated into the tokenomics.

The AI Studio provides a low-code environment for rapid AI model deployment, offering:



Instant deployment of open-source or proprietary models

Pipeline automation and dataset management

On-chain finetuning and inference Support for custom modules and advanced orchestration

Together, these products enable developers and enterprises to build AI applications in hours, not weeks, free from the constraints of centralized cloud providers.

$PLANCK Token and Staking Architecture

The $PLANCK token is central to the ecosystem, powering:



GPU Staking : Operators stake to verify uptime and access workloads.

Liquid Staking (LPLANCK) : Users lock $PLANCK to receive a rebasing token, earning rewards and unlocking additional utilities.

Co-Staking : LPLANCK holders delegate to GPU pools, sharing revenue and emissions.

Governance : LPLANCK holders participate in the DAO, managing emissions, rewards, and ecosystem strategy. Fiat-backed Buybacks : Revenue from GPU jobs, primarily in USDC, is used to buy back $PLANCK, reinforcing demand and value for stakers.

Backed by Industry Leaders

Planck is supported by prominent figures and institutions in Web3 and AI infrastructure, including:



Brock Pierce , co-founder of Tether and architect of the $4B EOS token raise.

DNA Fund , a leading Web3 venture firm co-founded by Pierce and Scott Walker.

GDA Capital , led by Michael Gord, specializing in tokenization and market-making.

DePIN X Capital , contributing over $30M in enterprise-grade GPUs. Rollman Management , supporting compliance and infrastructure with over $200M allocated for GPU hardware and datacenter acquisitions.

Planck has raised over $3.5M in early-stage capital, with an additional $4M committed in staking token sales.