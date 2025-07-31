Russia Destroys Over 80 Museums, Libraries In Donetsk Region Since 2022

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Vadym Filashkin, head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration, said this in an interview with Ukrinform.

"Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, Russian shelling has caused damage and destruction in the Donetsk region to 81 museums and libraries; 1,251 buildings of educational and research institutions; 169 sports facilities; 46 religious buildings; and 33 historical monuments and protected sites," Filashkin said.

22,500 civilians remain in active combat zone in Donetsk region

Several cultural and historical landmarks in the Donetsk region have been lost due to Russian aggression. In the city of Bakhmut - now almost completely destroyed - historical buildings such as the Transport College, the Azov-Don Bank, and the Yevhen Martynov Palace of Culture were demolished. In Sviatohirsk, the Holy Mountains Lavra of the Holy Dormition was destroyed by fire.

Illustrative photo