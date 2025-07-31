Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Russia Destroys Over 80 Museums, Libraries In Donetsk Region Since 2022

2025-07-31 03:09:33
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Vadym Filashkin, head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration, said this in an interview with Ukrinform.

"Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, Russian shelling has caused damage and destruction in the Donetsk region to 81 museums and libraries; 1,251 buildings of educational and research institutions; 169 sports facilities; 46 religious buildings; and 33 historical monuments and protected sites," Filashkin said.

Several cultural and historical landmarks in the Donetsk region have been lost due to Russian aggression. In the city of Bakhmut - now almost completely destroyed - historical buildings such as the Transport College, the Azov-Don Bank, and the Yevhen Martynov Palace of Culture were demolished. In Sviatohirsk, the Holy Mountains Lavra of the Holy Dormition was destroyed by fire.

