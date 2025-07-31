EU Diplomats Shown Debris Of Iskander-K Missile That Hit Kyiv Apartment Building

MENAFN - UkrinForm) That is according to the presidential press service , Ukrinform reports.

Advisor – Presidential Commissioner for Sanctions Policy Vladyslav Vlasiuk held a briefing on tightening sanctions against Russia for heads and representatives of the diplomatic missions of European Union countries to Ukraine. Deputy Heads of the Presidential Office Ihor Zhovkva and Ihor Brusylо also addressed the audience.

Vlasiuk emphasized that the Russian economy is feeling the impact of sanctions.

"News of economic difficulties in Russia emerges regularly. At least part of these problems is directly caused by sanctions pressure. There is no easy way for them to overcome these difficulties. Even the official Russian GDP forecast is now significantly worse than it was at the start of the year. There's a decline across all industrial sectors except the military-industrial complex. These are the consequences of sanctions," he stated.

Russia launched over 300 drones, eight missiles at Ukraine – Zelensky

During the briefing, specific proposals were presented for the next rounds of sanctions. These include measures targeting petrodollars, Russia's financial and military-industrial sectors. It is necessary to introduce new restrictions against the infrastructure of the shadow fleet, impose sanctions on banking institutions and alternative payment systems, and expand the list of critical materials used by Russia's military-industrial complex.

Zhovkva informed participants about the consequences of the latest Russian air attack. He stressed that certain components for Russian missiles and drones are produced not only in Iran but also in European countries.

Zhovkva thanked the EU for adopting the 18th package of sanctions and called for preparations to begin on the next one.

Brusylо also urged EU countries to strengthen cooperation between export control bodies to prevent components for Shahed-type drones from reaching Russia.

According to him, the exchange of information on companies that exported drone parts to Russia would help prevent such cases in the future.

Vlasiuk showed diplomats components of Russian missiles and drones manufactured in EU countries in 2024–2025, as well as remnants of an Iskander-K missile used by Russian occupiers to strike a residential building in Kyiv on Thursday night.

Photo credit: Office of the President of Ukraine