Ukraine Issues Second Air Raid Alert During Day Due To Mig-31K Takeoff

Ukraine Issues Second Air Raid Alert During Day Due To Mig-31K Takeoff


2025-07-31 03:09:32
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the Ukrainian Air Force reported this on Telegram .

“All of Ukraine is under missile threat! MiG-31K takeoff detected,” the Air Force stated.

21:23 -“Threat averted!” - the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine updated the information.

Read also: Ukrainian intelligence unit releases exclusive footage of assault near Pokrovsk

