Ukraine Issues Second Air Raid Alert During Day Due To Mig-31K Takeoff
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the Ukrainian Air Force reported this on Telegram .
“All of Ukraine is under missile threat! MiG-31K takeoff detected,” the Air Force stated.
21:23 -“Threat averted!” - the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine updated the information.Read also: Ukrainian intelligence unit releases exclusive footage of assault near Pokrovsk
