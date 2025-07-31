403
Gaza: 111 Palestinians Martyred Amid Continued Israeli Occupation Aggression
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) GAZA, July 31 (KUNA) -- Gaza health authorities announced on Thursday that 111 Palestinians were martyred, and 820 others were wounded over the past 24 hours, as the Israeli occupation continued its aggression.
The death toll has now reached 60,249, and 147,089 others injured, since October 7, 2023, they added.
In this regard, medical reports indicated that 91 individuals were martyred, and some 600 others wounded while waiting for humanitarian aid in the Gaza Strip. This brings the total number of "hunger-related" deaths to 1,330 and injuries to 8,818. (end)
