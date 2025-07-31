UAE: Scholarship Students Share Why They Chose To Study Abroad, Inspire Aspirants

The Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research organized the New Scholarship Students Forum 2025 on Thursday at the Mohammed Bin Rashid Library (MBRL), Dubai. The event brought together students and parents in an interactive setting focused on academic guidance, national values, and the comprehensive support offered throughout the scholarship journey.

The orientation featured interactive workshops covering key topics such as scholarship activation, communication with the Ministry and cultural attachés, student rights and responsibilities, cultural adjustment, personal safety, and academic and career planning.

Dedicated sessions were held for parents to address their questions, reflecting the Ministry's commitment to involving families as key partners in supporting students' academic and emotional well-being abroad.

The gathering featured discussions with former scholars who shared their experiences and highlighted the Ministry's role in supporting students abroad .

Parents and students began exchanging contact details, building a network of mutual support to ease the transition for their children and themselves.

Dr Mohammed Al Mualla, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research, said,“Each year, we receive nearly 3,000 scholarship applications, but only 10 per cent are selected based on their academic excellence and admission to top global universities.”

The total number of Emirati scholarship students abroad, including both new and continuing students, has reached 592, enrolled in over 115 higher education institutions across at least 22 countries worldwide - all ranked among the top global universities.

Meanwhile, 187 students graduated from the scholarship programme during the 2024–2025 academic year.

He stressed the importance of maintaining balance between academic, professional, and personal growth during the scholarship period.

Dr Al Mualla emphasized that the scholarship programme reflects the UAE's commitment to investing in its youth by providing access to world-class education, enabling students to acquire diverse skills and international exposure, fostering a strong sense of national responsibility, and preparing them to meet the evolving needs of the job market.

He added,“You must take pride in your Emirati identity, uphold your national values and religious ethics, and carry them with you in your interactions abroad.”

The event also featured emotional and interactive moments, as students posed for commemorative photos with their families and wrote postcards with personal messages to loved ones - mementos to keep during their time abroad.

Speaking to Khaleej Times, Khadijah Ali, 20, who began her scholarship in 2023 and is currently entering her third year studying psychology at McMaster University in Canada, reflected on her initial feelings,“When I first got accepted into the scholarship programme, I felt a mix of fear, anxiety, and joy. I was afraid of failing, but my family's support encouraged me to begin. Today, I am truly happy with my decision.”

“Studying abroad has been a completely different experience. I've met so many people and learned to be independent at a very young age,” she added.

She explained that after spending her first year in student housing, she decided to find and furnish her own apartment.“I was proud of myself and my independence at such a young age,” she said.

In her second year, Khadeeja launched a small business selling traditional Emirati Mukhawar (a traditional dress).

She advised new scholars,“Try every experience available beyond academics. Enjoy your time - it's what will truly enrich your years of study.”

Becoming self-reliant

Abdullah Nabil Alnaqbi, an 18-year-old high school graduate, has decided to pursue a degree in actuarial science at the University of Melbourne in Australia.

“This is an opportunity for me to rely on myself and experience life independently,” he said.

He explained that his choice was influenced by his cousin, who is currently studying in Australia and has praised both the quality of education and the ease of living there.

“Choosing to study abroad was easy for me - I was fully convinced,” he added.

His mother, who studied at the UAE University away from her family, expressed her confidence in the experience,“It's a wonderful opportunity for him to become more self-reliant and grow personally.”

She credited her confidence in the decision to the school's numerous preparatory meetings and her trust in the UAE's commitment to ensuring its citizens' safety and well-being abroad.

In the weeks leading up to the event, cultural attachés in host countries held virtual sessions to familiarize students and parents with digital services and support mechanisms, offering guidance to ensure a well-rounded and successful scholarship journey.