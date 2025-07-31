US To Refuse Visas To Palestinian Authority Officials

The United States said Thursday it would deny visas to Palestinian Authority officials, accusing the governing body in Israeli-occupied areas of the West Bank of seeking to "internationalize" the situation.

The organization is "taking actions to internationalize its conflict with Israel such as through the International Criminal Court (ICC) and International Court of Justice (ICJ)," the State Department said, also accusing the Palestinian Authority of "continuing to support terrorism."

