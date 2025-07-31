Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
US To Refuse Visas To Palestinian Authority Officials

US To Refuse Visas To Palestinian Authority Officials


2025-07-31 02:29:03
(MENAFN- Khaleej Times)

The United States said Thursday it would deny visas to Palestinian Authority officials, accusing the governing body in Israeli-occupied areas of the West Bank of seeking to "internationalize" the situation.

The organization is "taking actions to internationalize its conflict with Israel such as through the International Criminal Court (ICC) and International Court of Justice (ICJ)," the State Department said, also accusing the Palestinian Authority of "continuing to support terrorism."

Recommended For You

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

MENAFN31072025000049011007ID1109869736

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search