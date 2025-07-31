UAE Jiu Jitsu Community Mourns Loss Of Revered Coach To Cancer

The UAE Jiu Jitsu community mourned the untimely death of British athlete Oliver Geddes. The grappler died on Wednesday after a battle with cancer.

“We are devastated,” said Asya Pamukcu, who worked extensively with Oliver at the Abu Dhabi Jiu-Jitsu Pro (AJP) events across the world.“He was the head of European referees and coordinated all the referees for AJP events in many countries. He was very professional and an amazing human being.”

One of UK's most prolific Brazilian Jiu Jitsu (BJJ) competitors, 41-year-old Oliver received his fourth-degree black belt from decorated martial artist Roger Gracie just two weeks ago. He has had podium finishes at some of the most prestigious BJJ competitions across the world and has been an active competitor, coach and referee.

Asya added that Oliver was active in every field of Jiu Jitsu.“He was a coach, he was a referee, he was organising events, and he was competing in different federations,” she said.“His impact was felt in every aspect of BJJ and the sport meant everything to him.”

AJP posted on their social media account about Oliver, describing him as a“true martial arts gentleman” and as someone who worked with“unwavering integrity, fairness, and passion” for the sport.“His dedication to the sport and the community left a mark far beyond the arena. His presence, his voice, and his spirit will never be forgotten,” the heartfelt note concluded.

Connected to the UAE

His partner Nadine Laarvrouw told Khaleej Times how Oliver always felt connected to the UAE.“Oliver came to the UAE very often and was very pleased to work for an organisation that tried to and were able to put Brazilian Jiu Jitsu on the mat with professional tournaments,” she said.“He always enjoyed going to Abu Dhabi and working the events there. Back in his younger days, he would compete at the main event and later he would coordinate it.”

She added that for the last few years, his main focus was coaching his students at his London gym.“His commitment to his students and the number of details he was able to give made him so loved by his students,” she said.“He loved spending time on the mat and contributing to everyone's journey. The overwhelming responses that we have had since he got sick shows how much everyone loves his character and the way he treats people.”

Battle with cancer

It was in May that Oliver took to social media to announce that he had been diagnosed with cancer and that it was likely to be terminal.“I have maybe days, maybe weeks to live,” he wrote in his note.“I'm going to try chemo, but my liver is basically nonfunctional at the moment and chemo with a non-functioning liver could kill me.

On Monday, Nadine posted on social media that the chemotherapy had failed and that Oliver had been moved to a hospice. Two days later, she shared the news about his death.