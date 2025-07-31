Fed Holds Rates As Powell Dampens Cut Hopes FTSE Hits Records​

MENAFN - DailyFX (IG)) ​FTSE 100 powers to fresh records

​In contrast, the FTSE 100 hit another record high, buoyed by a stellar earnings season. The index's 0.5% weekly gain puts it on track for its longest winning streak since 2018, driven by standout performances from heavyweight constituents.

​Rolls-Royce led the charge, surging 12% to fresh records after raising guidance across multiple divisions. The engineer's remarkable 94% year-to-date gain reflects its transformation from pandemic laggard to market darling, benefiting from defence spending, civil aerospace recovery, and artificial intelligence (AI)-driven data centre demand.

Shell also contributed to the FTSE's strength, rising 3.5% despite a 32% profit decline. The £3.5 billion buyback announcement overshadowed weaker trading margins, highlighting how shareholder returns can trump operational headwinds in today's market.

​Economic data delivers mixed signals

​US economic data painted a solid but slowing picture. Second-quarter gross domestic product (GDP) rose 3% annualised, beating forecasts, though underlying domestic demand showed signs of cooling. ADP's 104,000 private payroll additions in July exceeded expectations, setting up Friday's crucial jobs report as a potential market mover.

​The data supports the Fed's cautious stance, but also raises questions about whether Powell is behind the curve if economic momentum continues fading. For UK investors, the implications are significant given the pound's sensitivity to Fed policy shifts.

​Trump tariffs create sector divergence

​President Trump's latest tariff blitz added another layer of complexity, with 50% duties on copper pipe imports triggering a 2% decline in the S&P 500 materials sector. Mining giants like Freeport-McMoRan tumbled 9.5%, while UK-listed miners including Glencore and Anglo American also felt the pressure.

​The selective nature of these tariffs suggests a more targeted approach than some feared, but creates fresh uncertainty for commodity-exposed stocks on both sides of the Atlantic.

​Tech earnings provide late boost

​After-hours trading offered encouragement for tech investors, with Microsoft and Meta surging over 6% on strong quarterly results. This late rally could spillover into Thursday's session, potentially benefiting UK tech names and growth-oriented sectors.

​With Amazon and Apple reporting Thursday, and Friday's US jobs data looming, the stage is set for continued volatility as markets digest mixed signals from policymakers and corporate boardrooms alike.

Important to know

This information has been prepared by IG, a trading name of IG Markets Limited. In addition to the disclaimer below, the material on this page does not contain a record of our trading prices, or an offer of, or solicitation for, a transaction in any financial instrument. IG accepts no responsibility for any use that may be made of these comments and for any consequences that result. No representation or warranty is given as to the accuracy or completeness of this information. Consequently any person acting on it does so entirely at their own risk. Any research provided does not have regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any specific person who may receive it. It has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research and as such is considered to be a marketing communication. Although we are not specifically constrained from dealing ahead of our recommendations we do not seek to take advantage of them before they are provided to our clients. See full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary .