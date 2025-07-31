403
USD/CAD Forecast 31/07: Rallies After Boc Rate Hold (Video)
- The US dollar has rallied a bit during the trading session here on Wednesday breaking above the 1.38 level against the Canadian dollar after the Bank of Canada basically had its interest rate different decision come and go without really any change. This is a currency that I think is going to continue to struggle that being the Canadian dollar mainly due to the fact that its largest trading partner is now slapping massive tariffs on it. As I recorded this, it is before the FOMC meeting. So, we'll have to wait and see how this plays out.
