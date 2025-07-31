403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
USD/INR Monthly Forecast: August 2025 (Chart)
(MENAFN- Daily Forex) Tariff and political intrigue have hit the Indian Rupee the past day in a strong manner, the combination of fireworks has likely caught traders off guard. The USD/INR is traversing within sight of record heights seen on the 10th of February, this when the USD/INR came close to the 88.0000 level. The USD/INR is trading for the moment around 87.5400 with fast action. Yesterday's price velocity higher was triggered when President Trump began aiming strong tariff rhetoric towards India, when he apparently became convinced that the nation was not going to cooperate in a manner he deemed correct.India apparently is remaining stubborn regarding tariff negotiations, and the U.S White House is not backing down from its stance that India must lower its import duties on U.S products. President Trump has stated India faces a tariff of 25% if it does not bend its trade policy. Prime Minister Modi appears to be in a difficult position because he risk political problems in the Indian legislature due to promises made to those who have been supporting Modi's political party – the Bharatiya Janata Party and Intrigue with the USD/INRIf Prime Minister Modi changes his stance regarding his trade policies within the BJP it could cause political instability and weakness in the next election. The USD/INR went from nearly 86.8000 yesterday to a high of 87.8080 with strong price velocity when President Trump began his rhetoric assault. Via Trump's public messages yesterday on social media, the White House made it clear that the tariff stance is not only about trade between the U.S and India, but also India's energy policy with Russia that is not seen favorably by the Trump administration. India is a large buyer of Russian energy and this will be hard to change.The tactic of scolding India publicly about its energy policy will not be warmly received in India and could cause Prime Minister Modi to make a public stance that is uncomfortable. The tariff and political implications regarding negotiations has taken on a turn that is worrying for India. The USD/INR has certainly responded with weakness, but it also must be remembered the Reserve Bank of India has a strong role regarding the value of the Indian Rupee.Top Forex Brokers1 Get Started 74% of retail CFD accounts lose money Speculative Moves by the USD/INRAlthough the Indian Rupee is tightly controlled by the Indian government, it does pay attention to the needs and desires of financial institutions via commercial trading. The USD/INR bolting up yesterday was certainly strong.
- Day traders who dare to pursue the currency pair need to understand that the combination of tariff and political intrigue with the India Rupee makes it vulnerable to RBI interventions. The Reserve Bank of India will try to maintain the value of the USD/INR per the India government's wishes. Free enterprise is important in India and direction of the Indian Rupee over the next few days and throughout August will be important to watch. Having incrementally climbed higher over the long-term, the Reserve Bank of India will have to decide if the current price levels of the USD/INR are tactically correct, and equitable for commercial enterprise.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Bitget Launches A2ZUSDT For Futures Trading With 50X Leverage And Bot Support
- Nominis Wins 'Product Innovation Award' At Mastercard Fintech Finals In Berlin
- Bitget Launches TACUSDT Perpetual Futures With Trading Bot Support
- Bitget Lists PUMPUSDT For Futures Trading And Launches Trading Bot Support
- Ika Launches Mainnet To Enable Native Cross-Chain Asset Control On Sui Blockchain
- B2BROKER And Nullpoint Launch Integration Of B2COPY Within Forex CRM Interface
CommentsNo comment