EQS-News: Logwin AG / Key word(s): Half Year Report/Half Year Results

Logwin reports volume-driven increase in revenue in the first half of 2025 (news with additional features)

31.07.2025 / 11:38 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The Logwin Group achieved revenue above the previous year's level in the first half of 2025 in a challenging market environment. Operating result (EBITA) also remained stable at the previous year's level. The Logwin Group's revenue in the first half of 2025 amounted to EUR 692.3m, exceeding the previous year's result (2024: EUR 643.5m) due to volume growth. Particularly encouraging was the development in the Air + Ocean business segment, which benefited from higher volumes and achieved a significant increase in revenue. Revenue in the Solutions business segment performed steadily and was slightly below the strong prior-year level. With an operating result (EBITA) of EUR 42.5m, the Logwin Group achieved a satisfactory result given the market conditions, remaining at the previous year's result of EUR 42.4m. Strategic measures from previous years, such as acquisitions, business expansions, and the opening of new locations or national subsidiaries, contributed positively to the development. In the first half of 2025, the EBITA of the Air + Ocean business segment amounted to EUR 34.3m (2024: EUR 36.9m). The Solutions business segment achieved an EBITA of EUR 13.2m, thus exceeding the previous year's result (2024: EUR 12.5m). The Logwin Group's net result also developed solidly, amounting to EUR 30.6m in the first half of 2025 (2024: EUR 32.4m). Lower interest income and currency exchange losses weighed on the financial result. The Logwin Group's free cash flow in the first six months was EUR 0.6m. This includes a purchase price payment for a company acquisition. At this year's Annual General Meeting, a distribution to shareholders totaling EUR 36.9m was approved. Logwin thus reports total net liquidity of EUR 281.0m as of 30 June 2025. The Interim Financial Report as of 30 June 2025 of Logwin Group is available on the internet at:

About Logwin AG Logwin AG (Grevenmacher, Luxembourg) provides efficient logistics and transport solutions for its customers from industry and trade. In 2024, the group generated sales of about EUR 1,4bn and currently employs over 3,800 staff. Logwin operates in all main markets worldwide and has around 190 locations on six continents. With its two business segments Solutions and Air + Ocean, Logwin AG is one of the leaders in the market. Logwin AG is listed in the Prime Standard of the Deutsche Börse. The majority shareholder is DELTON Logistics S.à r.l., Grevenmacher (Luxembourg). The aforementioned key performance indicators (KPIs) are an integral part of Logwin Group's system of key figures and are described and defined in the section „Financial Performance Management“ of the management report of the Annual Financial Report 2024 (page 1 et seq.) in line with the European Securities and Markets Authority's (ESMA) Guidelines on Alternative Performance Measures (APM) dated 5 October 2015. Contact: Axel Steiner

Chief Financial Officer

Tel: +352 719690-1112

... Additional features:



File: Logwin_AG_Press Release_Q2_2025



31.07.2025 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at

Language: English Company: Logwin AG an de Längten 5 6776 Grevenmacher Luxemburg Phone: +352 719 690 0 Fax: +352 719 690 1359 E-mail: ... Internet: ISIN: LU1618151879 WKN: A2DR54 Indices: Prime All Share (PXAP), Classic All Share (CLXP), DAXsector All Transportation & Logistics (4N87), DAXsector Transportation & Logistics (CXPL), DAXsubsector All Logistics (4N99), DAXsubsector Logistics (I1LB) Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange EQS News ID: 2177684

End of News EQS News Service