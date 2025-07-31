EQS-News: Allane SE / Key word(s): AGM/EGM

Allane Mobility Group: Successful virtual annual general meeting in 2025

31.07.2025 / 18:19 CET/CEST

Allane Mobility Group: Successful virtual annual general meeting in 2025

Company headquarters relocated from Pullach to Garching near Munich

Dividend for 2024 suspended – focus on strengthening financial base Election of a new auditor Garching near Munich, 31 July 2025 – Allane Mobility Group, specialist for vehicle leasing and full-service solutions in Germany, today successfully held its 2025 Annual General Meeting in virtual form. The shareholders approved all resolutions proposed by the Management Board and Supervisory Board with a large majority. In total, 96,4 percent of the voting share capital was represented.



Eckart Klumpp, CEO of Allane SE: "2024 was marked by a challenging market environment, particularly due to declining residual values in the used vehicles segment. At the same time, we consistently pursued our strategic realignment with a focus on high-margin growth and digital services. The positive development in the first quarter of 2025 shows that we are on the right track. The temporary suspension of the dividend creates additional financial leeway for our growth."



Ignacio Barbadillo Llorens, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Allane SE: “The Management Board has made important structural decisions in a challenging environment and implemented them consistently – including adjusting the residual value models, a sales strategy more focused on profitability, and expanding the digital platforms. These measures are crucial to returning Allane SE to a sustainable growth path.”



Important decisions on strategic and financial direction



The shareholders approved the proposed amendment to the Articles of Association to transfer the registered office of Allane SE from Pullach to Garching near Munich. The company had vacated its previous location on 30 June 2025, and has been based in Garching near Munich since 1 July 2025. The new location in the Business Campus Garching offers modern, energy-efficient facilities and strengthens the operational basis for further growth and digitalization.



In addition, the shareholders elected BDO AG Wirtschaftsprüfungsgesellschaft, Hamburg, as the new auditor for the 2025 fiscal year and for any audits or reviews that may be required during the year.



The Management Board and Supervisory Board were discharged for the 2024 fiscal year. To strengthen the equity base, they proposed to the Annual General Meeting that no dividend be paid for the 2024 fiscal year. The decision strengthens the company's financial base. The Annual General Meeting approved the proposal by a large majority.



The detailed voting results are available on the Allane SE website .



About Allane Mobility Group:



Allane Mobility Group, based in Garching near Munich, is a multi-brand provider of comprehensive mobility solutions. In its business segments Fleet Leasing , Online Retail, Captive Leasing and Fleet Management , the Company offers a wide range of services and innovative solutions that make mobility easy in every way.



Private and commercial customers use Allane's online and offline platforms to lease new vehicles affordably or acquire used vehicles from a large stock. Corporate customers benefit from the cost-efficient full-service leasing of their vehicle fleet and from comprehensive fleet management expertise.



Allane SE (ISIN: DE000A0DPRE6) is listed in the Prime Standard of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. In the 2024 financial year, the Group generated consolidated revenue of around EUR 747 million.



With around 92 percent, Hyundai Capital Bank Europe GmbH (HCBE), a joint venture of Santander Consumer Bank AG and Hyundai Capital Services Inc., is the largest shareholder of Allane SE.





