Secretary Rubio's Meeting With Egyptian Foreign Minister Abdelatty

2025-07-31 02:00:25

The below is attributable to Spokesperson Tammy Bruce:

Secretary of State Marco Rubio met with Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty yesterday. The Secretary and Foreign Minister discussed their shared goals of promoting peace and security in the Middle East.  The Secretary thanked Foreign Minister Abdelatty for Egypt’s steadfast support in securing the release of hostages held by Hamas.

Secretary Rubio and Foreign Minister Abdelatty also discussed the necessity of a transition to civilian governance in Sudan.

