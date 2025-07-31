Freestate Investigations Expands Reach With Integration Of RCI Process For Process Serving Across Maryland

Freestate Investigations

Freestate Investigations has integrated RCI Process, expanding its statewide process serving and legal support services in Maryland under the RCI Process name.

- Paul KochBELTSVILLE, MD, UNITED STATES, July 31, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Freestate Investigations, a leading process serving and legal support services company, is proud to announce the integration of RCI Process into its operations. This strategic move enhances Freestate's already robust capabilities, allowing them to deliver reliable, professional, and statewide process serving throughout Maryland under the trusted RCI Process name.Founded on the values of reliability, transparency, and professionalism, Freestate Investigations has built a strong reputation for serving attorneys, law firms, and individuals with dependable legal support services - including process serving, private investigations , and document retrieval services. The addition of RCI Process, known for its accuracy and efficiency in legal document delivery, underscores Freestate's commitment to streamlining and improving the process serving experience while continuing to offer comprehensive investigative and legal support solutions across the state.“At Freestate Investigations, we are proud to serve every corner of Maryland with the precision and care that both RCI Process and our clients have come to expect. This integration reinforces our dedication to providing fast, efficient, and legally compliant service of process statewide,” said Paul Koch, Founder of Freestate Investigations.From Baltimore to Bethesda, Annapolis to Hagerstown, Freestate Investigations - now powered by RCI Process - is equipped to handle all types of service of process, including same-day and rush services. All service requests are tracked via an advanced client portal offering real-time updates, ensuring transparency and accountability from start to finish.The combined strengths of Freestate Investigations and RCI Process give Maryland residents, attorneys, and legal professionals access to a process serving partner they can trust. Services include:.Routine, rush, and same-day process serving.Real-time GPS-stamped updates and affidavits.Service of subpoenas, summons, complaints, writs, and more.Seamless online service request platformAbout Freestate InvestigationsHeadquartered in Maryland, Freestate Investigations is a premier legal support and process serving firm offering professional, dependable services to clients across the state. Committed to accuracy, timeliness, and legal compliance, the Freestate team combines industry expertise with modern technology to deliver superior client service.To learn more or to request process serving services, visit:About RCI ProcessRCI Process is known for its reliable and fast service of process solutions. With a strong foundation in legal document delivery and client communication, RCI Process now operates as a core part of Freestate Investigations' expanded legal services team.

