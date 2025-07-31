Velvet Eyewear Introduces Bio-Based Collection as Sustainable Materials Catch Up to Design Vision

Velvet Eyewear

BOCA RATON, CA, UNITED STATES, July 31, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Velvet Eyewear , the luxury women's eyewear brand known for its signature silhouettes and attention to color, announces the launch of its first bio-based eyewear collection-a milestone where sustainability meets uncompromised design.

For years, Velvet founder and designer Cindy Hussey avoided the eco-friendly materials offered by suppliers due to their limited color options and finishes. As a designer, color has always come first.

“Color is the starting point in every Velvet collection,” Hussey said.“Bio-based acetates never offered the richness I needed-until now.”

Thanks to recent advances in material science, the new generation of bio-acetates delivers vibrant tones, refined finishes, and polished surfaces that finally meet Velvet's design standards. With this collection, Hussey says, sustainability is no longer a compromise-it's a creative advantage.

“We're now choosing these materials not just for their lower environmental impact, but because they're simply more beautiful. They are a little more expensive for us to use, but we feel the tradeoff is worth it.”

A Design-Driven Shift - Crafted from renewable sources like wood pulp and cotton fibers, the new bio-based frames maintain Velvet's signature quality and fit. Styles such as the Stevie, Carol, Minnie, and Joan are now available in color-rich, sustainable acetates-designed to flatter the female face.

Available Now - Velvet Eyewear's bio-based collection is available at velveteyewear.

About Velvet Eyewear

Velvet Eyewear® is a women's luxury eyewear and accessory brand founded in 1999 by optician and designer Cindy Hussey. We offer sunglasses, prescription glasses, blue light glasses, snow goggles, and our signature Sunglass Style Boxes-each designed to fit and flatter the female face.

Rooted in iconic American fashion and culture, Velvet blends timeless style, full UV protection, and modern comfort. Each style is hand-finished using high-quality materials, crafted in the finest factories, and proudly designed in the USA for women.

