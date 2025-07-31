Illegal: A Hiphop Tale, A Bold Stand For Culture, Freedom, And The Future Of Hiphop

A Dystopian Teen Fiction Novel that Challenges the Criminalization of Hiphop Culture

MN, UNITED STATES, July 31, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Illegal: A Hiphop Tale by N.G. Young is a gripping dystopian novel that explores a world where Hiphop culture and its elements are outlawed, punishable by death or imprisonment. Set in a future where the power of Hiphop is suppressed, the story follows brave young characters who rise up against tyranny, banding together through an underground network known as the Underground Rap Road. As they fight to reclaim their culture and their freedom, they discover the existence of portals to another realm, offering hope for Hiphop and its practitioners to be free again.In this powerful narrative, Young weaves a story not only of rebellion and resistance but also of the importance of cultural preservation and self-expression. The book highlights the injustice of criminalizing Hiphop culture, with themes of freedom, resistance, and empowerment at its core.“I wrote Illegal because I grew tired of seeing Hiphop unfairly criminalized by the mainstream media,” says Young.“Hiphop is the culture I live and love. It's time to give a voice to those who feel their culture is being erased and criminalized. This book aims to show what can happen when Hiphop reclaims its true essence and power, transforming the world in the process.”Illegal: A Hiphop Tale is not just a book about music; it is a narrative that examines the deep cultural significance of Hiphop. Through the lens of the characters' fight for freedom, readers are presented with a larger conversation about the true essence of Hiphop, what it represents, and its global impact. The book challenges readers to question how Hiphop is misrepresented and exploited in mainstream media.N.G. Young is an activist, Hiphop artist, and the founder of Love Must Be Entertainment, LLC. As a passionate advocate for social consciousness and spiritual awareness, Young's music and work reflect the messages of empowerment, unity, and authenticity found in her writing. With Illegal and its upcoming sequel Immoral: A Hiphop Tale, Young is committed to promoting the true spirit of Hiphop culture while dismantling the stigmas and misconceptions perpetuated by the media.In addition to her musical career, Young is dedicated to spreading motivational Hiphop lessons and media through Love Must Be Entertainment. The company's mission is to uplift and educate through the transformative power of Hiphop, serving as a platform for social change and cultural empowerment.To learn more about N.G. Young and Illegal: A Hiphop Tale, visit:

