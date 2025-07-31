Tampa General Hospital Brings World-Class Dining To Patients Through Partnership With Celebrity Chef Geoffrey Zakarian

The partnership incites a new era of food as medicine for the academic health system, increases customer service and flexibility with room service food delivery model.

TAMPA, Fla., July 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Tampa General Hospital , one of the nation's leading academic health systems, has partnered with world-renowned Iron Chef Geoffrey Zakarian to revolutionize hospital food service with a new menu and delivery model.

Celebrity chef Geoffrey Zakarian, right, assisted by Molly Swanson, conducts a tasting session in the kitchen at Tampa General Hospital.

Celebrity chef Geoffrey Zakarian conducts a tasting session in the kitchen at Tampa General Hospital

"Through our partnership with Chef Zakarian, we are demonstrating the role that nutrition plays in the healing process and transforming our menu and delivery model to better meet the needs of our patients," said John Couris, president and CEO of Tampa General Hospital. "Nutrients from high-quality, wholesome food can support and expedite recovery. By treating food as medicine, we're setting our patients up for the best possible patient outcomes and long-term success after they leave the hospital."

The new menu, designed by Chef Zakarian, features items such as grilled Gulf snapper, bistro hanger steak and an herbed falafel pita. The menu, which is available to patients at Tampa General's main campus on Davis Islands starting in October, focuses on anti-inflammatory foods rich in key vitamins and nutrients, resembling a traditional Mediterranean diet.

"Through my years of experience in the food service industry, I've seen the role that nutritious food plays in our overall well-being," said Chef Zakarian. "I'm excited to lend my culinary expertise to improve the health and wellness of patients at Tampa General Hospital while elevating the patient experience during their stay at the hospital."

Chef Zakarian developed the seasonal menus with a farm-to-table approach, aiming to utilize the region's fresh produce whenever available. Locally grown fruits and vegetables offer maximum nutrient density. The close proximity reduces transportation, which improves freshness, sustainability and affordability.

The menu is based on the concept that "food is medicine," an approach that acknowledges food plays a crucial role in maintaining health. Menu items that are high in nutrition can help prevent, manage and treat illness. Tampa General's physicians, nurses and dietitians provided input to align the menu offerings with patient treatment plans for maximum health benefits.

"This partnership will not only lead to a better patient experience, but also better patient outcomes," said Dr. Tanuja Sharma, a board-certified family medicine physician at Tampa General Hospital. "Fresh and healthy foods are an important component of a patient's healing process. Good nutrition can also address chronic conditions, prevent illness and contribute to a better quality of life."

This culinary rewrite isn't just a transformation in menu, but a transformation in delivery model, too. Currently, many hospitals across the United States deliver a set menu to patients at scheduled time periods throughout the day. As part of the menu overturn, the health system is implementing a room-service style food delivery system.

The Patient Room Service program, currently available to some patients and to be implemented hospital-wide by the end of the summer, enables patients to choose what and when they want to eat, providing them with greater flexibility and control over their meals. Patients can place an order from the revolving menu through their in-room TV or phone call to the diet team at their time of choice. Meals will be made to order and delivered within 45 minutes.

The increased flexibility means that patients undergoing testing or exams will not risk missing a meal during routine deliveries. Instead, they can place a custom order for delivery when the timing is right or hunger strikes.

Combined, the new menu and delivery model aim to increase operational efficiencies, enabling Tampa General to enhance the patient experience with minimal financial impact.

ABOUT TAMPA GENERAL HOSPITAL

ABOUT GEOFFREY ZAKARIAN

Geoffrey Zakarian is recognized by culinary industry insiders as a superstar chef in the restaurant world, and by food enthusiasts as an 'Iron Chef,' author, fashion icon, and trusted television presence. Highlights from his prolific Food Network television career include Iron Chef America, Big Restaurant Bet, Chopped and Emmy-nominated The Kitchen. With a wide range of gourmet foods and innovative culinary tools and cookware, Chef Zakarian is passionate about sharing his knowledge and helping home cooks easily elevate their meals. A dedicated advocate in the fight against hunger, Zakarian has served for 15 years as Chair of the Food Council for City Harvest, helping rescue and distribute fresh food to communities in need across New York City. As Culinary Director at Tampa General Hospital, Zakarian brings his signature approach to wellness-focused, seasonal cuisine to the healthcare setting. With a career dedicated to inspiring, teaching, and sharing the art of cooking and living well, Chef Zakarian continues to engage and influence a global audience, including over 3 million highly engaged followers on social media.