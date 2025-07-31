Urban Engineers, Inc. Names Interim New CEO And CFO

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "Jim has all the engineering and leadership experience to meet the moment for Urban and lead us forward into the years to come," said Dianne Semingson, Chair of the Board of Directors for Urban. "In partnership with Chris as the new CFO, the Board is confident they will continue to build on the strong foundation that has been put in place in the past year. The Board extends its appreciation to Pat McCormick, our previous CEO, for his leadership during the past year, and we are pleased to share that he will continue to serve on Urban's Board of Directors."

Bilella previously served as Vice President and Market Leader for Rail and Transit at Urban. In this role, he led complex infrastructure/facilities projects and oversaw projects covering light rail, heavy rail, subway, and other public transit systems, focusing on design, construction, and maintenance.

With over 32 years in the industry, he has collaborated with both external partners and internal teams to develop innovative solutions that enhance the efficiency, reliability, and sustainability of public transportation networks. During his time at Urban, Bilella has held a variety of leadership positions, starting as an inspector in the Construction Management and Inspection Department on the New Jersey Turnpike. He worked across traffic, intelligent transportation systems, and streetscape design, including for the City of Philadelphia, and played a key role in developing the firm's Streetscape Department. Bilella later led the transition and integration of the Marvin Waxman MEP firm, acquired by Urban. Bilella holds a bachelor's degree in electrical engineering from Drexel University and is a licensed Professional Engineer in 38 states. He serves on the Board of Directors for Historical Fort Mifflin in Philadelphia, PA. He previously served as Mayor of Berlin Borough, NJ, and has also served as an Engineer Officer in the US Army Reserves.

"In August, Urban celebrates its 65th anniversary, and I have been extremely fortunate to have been part of this incredible company for almost half of its storied history," said Bilella. "Before joining Urban, I served in the military, where the mission was, 'mission first, people always.' That resonates deeply with me and reflects our values at Urban. Our success comes from the technical skills, relationships, and work ethic of our people. My primary focus as Interim CEO will be to support each other as employee owners and help the company grow together."

Bobrowski, the newly appointed Interim CFO, has over 20 years of experience. He joined Urban in 2019, and has been instrumental in strengthening the firm's financial systems and controls. As CFO, he will oversee the firm's financial strategy and operations, contributing to Urban's continued growth and success. He holds certifications as a Certified Public Accountant (CPA) and a Certified Fraud Examiner (CFE), bringing a strong background in audit, financial operations, and compliance.

In its 65th year, Urban continues to make an impact on infrastructure and developed land across the United States. In the past year, the firm's projects and people have continued to earn industry recognition. Recent awards and recognition include:



Project of the Year - Over $100 million project for U.S. 1 Improvements Section RC2 from the Construction Management Association of America (CMAA) Mid-Atlantic Chapter

Overall Project of the Year Award for U.S. 1 Improvements Section RC2 from the CMAA Mid-Atlantic Chapter

Project of the Year Award - Projects over $20 million for the Betsy Ross Interchange Section BR2 from the American Society of Highway Engineers (ASHE) Delaware Valley Section

Project of the Year Award - Projects under $20 million for SR 2006, Section 476 - MacDade Boulevard Interchange by ASHE Delaware Valley Section

National Recognition Award for the Elizabeth Station Reconstruction from the American Council of Engineering Companies (ACEC)

Engineering Excellence Award and Honor Award for Elizabeth Station Reconstruction from ACEC/NJ Diamond Award for the Easton Road Roundabouts Safety Improvement Project from ACEC/PA

