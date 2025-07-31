Recruiting Innovator Agricruit Set For Expansion Under New Ownership

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "When I decided to pursue acquiring a business, I did not know what to expect, but I certainly didn't have an agriculture recruiting agency in mind," Nevins said. "I have been pleasantly surprised by Agricruit, especially its founder, Kale, the team, and its continuous growth trajectory. Agriculture is the lifeblood of America, and I'm excited to step into this very exciting and niche space."

Agricruit was founded in 2020 by Kale Klendworth, and it quickly rose to national prominence by focusing exclusively on staffing for the agricultural industry. With a proprietary job board (Agtalent) and a robust applicant tracking system, the company became a go-to resource for employers and job seekers. Klendworth grew the business from the ground up, adding a team of recruiters, securing national accounts, and developing tools to better serve the market.

"This transition marks an exciting new chapter for myself and my family, and I'm confident that Iris will continue to build on the foundation we've worked so hard to establish," Klendworth said. "I will miss the relationships I've built, but I know they are in good hands with Iris."

"Viking M&A made this transaction extremely simple," Klendworth added. "Christian Aunspaugh & Max Roix were fantastic to work with - a huge thank you to them."

With fresh leadership and a strong foundation, Agricruit is well-positioned to continue redefining recruitment for the ag industry.

