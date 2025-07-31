Gujarat Emerges As National Leader In Lung Cancer Care: Over 4,300 Patients Treated At GCRI In 5 Years
Of these, 3,256 patients benefited from the PMJAY-MA health scheme, underscoring the state's commitment to affordable, high-quality cancer care.
Speaking on World Lung Cancer Day, GCRI officials urged the public to prioritise early screening and tobacco cessation, stressing that over 40 per cent of cases in India are diagnosed at late stages, significantly reducing survival chances.
GCRI Director Dr. Shashank Pandya emphasised,“Awareness is our greatest defence. Early detection, quitting tobacco, and timely care can save lives.”
The annual number of patients seeking treatment at GCRI has seen a steady rise: 700 in 2020, 813 in 2021, 865 in 2022, 933 in 2023 and 1,086 in 2024. Among the 4,397 patients treated, 3,597 were men, 799 women, and one child, with 1,426 patients coming from other Indian states-further validating Gujarat's growing reputation in cancer care.
GCRI has also emerged as a key player in India's medical tourism sector, offering globally competitive treatment options using cutting-edge technologies such as CyberKnife, True Beam, TomoTherapy, Robotic Surgery, and advanced diagnostics like PET-CT, PSMA Scan, NGS, and 3 Tesla MRI.
Under its 2006 Medical Tourism Policy, the state has recorded a growth rate of 33 per cent in medical tourism - well ahead of the national average of 20 per cent. Major cities, including Ahmedabad, Vadodara, and Surat, host advanced super-speciality hospitals renowned for specialities such as cardiology, neurosurgery, orthopaedics, infertility treatment, and oncology.
Ahmedabad's massive Civil Hospital - Asia's largest - and private institutions like Zydus Hospitals and Shalby Hospitals offer NABH/NABL‐accredited services, cutting-edge diagnostics, and high-end surgeries at a fraction of international costs.
Affordable procedures, streamlined medical visa support, cashless facilities, and seamless infrastructure make Gujarat particularly appealing to Non‐Resident Gujaratis (NRGs) as well as overseas patients from Africa, SAARC nations, and the Middle East.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Churney And Demandbox Launch Strategic Partnership To Bring Pltv-Driven Growth To Performance Marketing
- Streamex (BSGM) CEO Henry Mcphie Highlights BSGM Merger And RWA Tokenization Strategy In Live TV Interview
- Satoshimeme ($SATOSHI) Emerges, Declaring 'Return Of Satoshi Nakamoto'
- Forex Expo Dubai 2025 Nears Sell-Out As Over 250 Global Brands Confirm Participation
- Receive Raises Seed Round And Launches White-Labeled Titanium Boost Mastercard
- $TAC Token Debuts In TVL As TAC Mainnet Goes Live With Leading Defi Protocols
- Kucoin Launches Xstocks, Delivering A One-Stop Access Point To Top Global Tokenized Equities
CommentsNo comment