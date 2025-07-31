Yarbo Secures Strategic B+ Round Investment To Accelerate Global Growth And Product Innovation

Strategic funding from AI and robotics leaders to fuel innovation, expansion, and support.

NEW YORK, July 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Yarbo , the company behind the world's first multi-purpose autonomous yard robot, has announced the successful closing of its Series B+ funding round. The multi-million dollar investment-backed by leading strategic investors in the smart home, robotics, and artificial intelligence sectors-marks a pivotal milestone in Yarbo's mission to revolutionize yard care worldwide.

This new round of funding will fuel Yarbo's continued global expansion and accelerate research and development of upcoming products and modules. With a strong focus on enhancing AI vision recognition, expanding intelligent software capabilities, and strengthening user experience through improved customer support, the company is poised to scale rapidly and meet rising international demand.

"We're incredibly proud to receive this level of strategic support from investors who deeply understand the future of smart living and intelligent outdoor automation," said Ken Kohlmann, Co-Founder of Yarbo. "This funding will allow us to push boundaries in product innovation, build a more responsive customer experience, and bring Yarbo to more homes and businesses around the world."

The announcement comes on the heels of several major product breakthroughs, including the launch of the Yarbo Lawn Mower Pro Module , designed for professional-grade lawn care, and the upcoming Yarbo Trimmer Module , which delivers precision edge maintenance with minimal effort. These additions join Yarbo's growing modular ecosystem, which already includes autonomous mowing, snow blowing, and leaf blowing capabilities, all designed for year-round, hands-free yard maintenance.

Yarbo also unveiled its refreshed brand messaging: "Yarbo: Your Big Yard. Your Free Time."

This new slogan captures the company's core promise-to take the work out of yard work so users can enjoy what matters most. Whether maintaining expansive residential lawns or managing large-scale commercial properties, Yarbo empowers users with intelligent, high-performance solutions that save time and simplify life.

As part of its expansion strategy, Yarbo will increase its presence in key global markets, bolster its support infrastructure, and continue recruiting distribution partners in North America, Europe, and beyond.

With this latest funding round, Yarbo is well-positioned to lead the transformation of outdoor robotics. By combining cutting-edge AI, modular hardware, and a customer-first mindset, Yarbo is redefining what it means to care for your yard-effortlessly.

