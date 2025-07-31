Bellet Construction Completes Exterior Restoration Of Historic Saint Thomas More Church On Upper East Side

Leading exterior restoration and landmark expert brings advanced technologies and historical accuracy to city's second oldest Catholic church

- Wayne Bellet, President, Bellet Construction. NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 31, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Bellet Construction , a leading New York City-based exterior restoration specialist, has completed a complex project for Saint Thomas More Church at 65 East 89th Street, off Madison Avenue. The work primarily comprised the restoration of the front and back facades of the revered, circa 1870 church. The highly detailed plans for the Gothic Revival-style landmark included the restoration of an approximately 50-foot wide by 100-foot-high front façade, composed of an olive gray, Nova Scotia sandstone.The work on the front façade addressed multiple chamfered corners, as well as the masonry surrounding the clerestory windows, and its asymmetrical tower. The design of the Upper East Side church is often compared to an English country style house of worship and purportedly modeled after the Church of St. Martin in London.“In addition to carefully restoring two 19th century facades, our team was responsible for protecting the exteriors of the surrounding buildings throughout the project,” says Wayne Bellet, President, Bellet Construction.“Fortunately, we have a long history of successfully addressing and resolving issues presented by working on densely built New York City streets. For us, this was both a challenging project and absolute labor of love.”Approaching the work from an artisan's perspective, the Bellet Construction team carefully color matched the brickwork and mortar, using traditional techniques to seamlessly blend the new repairs with the original materials. All loose and scaling paint was hand scraped, and the entire façade was subsequently cleaned with a power wash. An elastomeric coating was applied before the final façade layer to preserve the church's vibrant exterior in the long term.# # #About Bellet ConstructionFounded in 1918, Bellet Construction is a third generation, family-owned exterior restoration firm known for its work on landmark and non-landmark buildings throughout the greater New York Metro area. Specializing in the restoration, maintenance, and repair of residential, commercial, and industrial properties, Bellet Construction is a leader in FISP/Local Law 11 maintenance. The company's dedication to preserving the city's architectural heritage has earned it a reputation as one of the most trusted construction firms in the area. In addition, Bellet Construction is approved by the New York City Landmarks Preservation Commission for landmark restoration and preservation. More information about Bellet Construction may be found at

