FROM FICTION TO FORTUNE: HOLLYWOOD's MOST LEGENDARY PROPS STAR IN $10 MILLION AUCTION SPECTACLE

- A HOLY GRAIL FOR STAR WARS COLLECTORS - DARTH VADER'S PRIMARY DUELLING LIGHTSABER, USED IN THE CLIMACTIC BATTLES OF THE EMPIRE STRIKES BACK (1980) AND RETURN OF THE JEDI (1983), IS THE ONLY VERIFIED "HERO" VADER LIGHTSABER EVER TO COME TO MARKET. SCREEN- AND PHOTO-MATCHED TO PIVOTAL SCENES, THIS LEGENDARY PROP FROM ONE OF FILM'S MOST ICONIC VILLAINS CARRIES A PRE-SALE ESTIMATE OF $1,000,000 – $3,000,000.

- FOR FANS CHASING THE ULTIMATE ADVENTURE COLLECTIBLE, INDIANA JONES' (HARRISON FORD) BULLWHIP, BELT, AND WHIP HOLSTER FROM INDIANA JONES AND THE LAST CRUSADE (1989) WILL BE A STAR LOT. THIS IS THE ONLY COMPLETE SET OF ITS KIND EVER TO BE OFFERED AT PUBLIC AUCTION, WITH A PRE-SALE ESTIMATE OF $250,000 – $500,000.

- A STANDOUT SCI-FI PROP - THE LIGHT-UP CLOSE-UP NEURALYZER FROM MEN IN BLACK (1997), USED BY AGENTS J (WILL SMITH) AND K (TOMMY LEE JONES) TO ERASE MEMORIES, REMAINS ONE OF THE MOST RECOGNIZABLE GADGETS IN MODERN CINEMA, WITH A PRE-SALE ESTIMATE OF $75,000 – $150,000.

- MARKING THE 50TH ANNIVERSARY OF THE ORIGINAL SUMMER BLOCKBUSTER, THE SHARK TOOTH CLAPPERBOARD FROM STEVEN SPIELBERG'S JAWS (1975) OFFERS A RARE CONNECTION TO ONE OF THE MOST INFLUENTIAL FILMS OF ALL TIME, WITH A PRE-SALE ESTIMATE OF $40,000 – $80,000.

- A RARE PIECE OF SPACE-AGE GLAMOR- BARBARELLA'S (JANE FONDA) SCREEN AND PHOTO-MATCHED COSTUME FROM BARBARELLA (1968) EMBODIES THE CAMP AND FUTURISTIC STYLING OF THE ICONIC CULT CLASSIC. THIS VINTAGE SCREEN-USED COSTUME IS A STANDOUT FROM ONE OF THE DECADE'S MOST STYLISTICALLY DARING FILMS, WITH A PRE-SALE ESTIMATE OF $20,000 – $40,000.

The three-day Entertainment Memorabilia Live Auction will begin at 10:00 AM PDT / 6:00 PM BST each day. The first day of the auction features in-room bidding open to the public at The Petersen Automotive Museum in Los Angeles on September 4, 2025 ; subsequent days are online bidding only. Global online, absentee and telephone bids will be accepted throughout the event.

Registration is now open, and the full catalog will be available on August 7, 2025, at propstoreauction/auctions/info/id/456

Top items to be sold at the Propstore auction (with pre-sale estimates) include:

Darth Vader's Hero LightsaberExceptional Quality Batman (Michael Keaton) Batsuit Costume on DisplayIndiana Jones' (Harrison Ford) Eight-Foot Bullwhip, Belt, and Whip HolsterJean-Luc Picard's (Patrick Stewart) Ressikan Flute and Screen-Matched Box with "The Inner Light" Costume Continuity ScriptSpider-Man's (Tobey Maguire) CostumeEllen Ripley's (Sigourney Weaver) Practical SFX M240 FlamethrowerScreen-Matched Light-Up Hero Close-up NeuralyzerSauron's (Sala Baker) HelmetCaptain America's (Chris Evans) ShieldShark Tooth ClapperboardJon Snow's (Kit Harington) Stunt Longclaw SwordDarren Lynn Bousman Collection: Animatronic Billy Puppet with RemoteHarry Potter's (Daniel Radcliffe) Marauder's Map Scene SFX Light-Up Hero WandRick Dalton's (Leonardo DiCaprio) Screen-Matched "Betty" FlamethrowerBarbarella's (Jane Fonda) Screen And Photo-Matched CostumePlatform 9 3/4 SignProduction-made Deadpool (Ryan Reynolds) MaskElizabeth Swann's (Keira Knightley) Screen-Matched Dusty Cursed Aztec Medallion NecklaceJohn Rambo's (Sylvester Stallone) Compound BowAce Ventura's (Jim Carrey) Screen-Matched Costume

Brandon Alinger, Propstore COO, commented on the upcoming event: "We've assembled one of the most impressive selections of authentic props and costumes ever brought to market-pieces of genuine cultural history that continue to inspire awe decades after their debut. Whether it's the craftsmanship of an original Batsuit, the power of a Star Wars lightsaber, each item tells a story. We're proud to offer this exceptional collection and to give collectors and fans a rare opportunity to claim a tangible piece of the films and shows that shaped our imaginations."

Notes to Editors:

For further information, catalog images and expert interviews please contact:

Bethany Willetts | [email protected]

Register for auction updates:

Images are available in the following Dropbox link (please copy and paste URL):

About Propstore

In 1998, Propstore founder Stephen Lane's love for movies led him to hunt for the same props and costumes used to create his favorite films. He found that he could provide collectors with access to their most coveted pieces and establish archival standards for this new, pop-culture hybrid of fine art and memorabilia collecting - prop art.

Since 2014, Propstore has regularly hosted live auctions featuring some of the world's greatest Entertainment Memorabilia treasures. Propstore specializes in film and television props and costumes, production materials, and artwork, as well as music memorabilia, posters, and collectible toys. Propstore also holds regular online auctions in association with many of the industry's major production materials and has over 5,000 items available for sale via Buy Now on .

Social Media:

Facebook: @PropStore

Twitter: @propstore_com

Instagram/ Threads: prop_store

YouTube: thepropstore

TikTok: @.propstore

SOURCE Propstore