Xoom Foods Introduces First 'Heat-And-Eat' Restaurant Meal Delivery Service

NEWARK, DE, UNITED STATES, July 31, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Xoom Foods today announced the launch of a delivery service for Heat & Eat restaurant meals shipped weekly by FedEx and UPS. The company is disrupting the restaurant food delivery space with the industry's first Heat & Eat restaurant meal subscription service. This is neither a meal kit nor a factory-made meal service. Subscription customers receive convenient Heat & Eat restaurant food that is ready in two minutes. No food preparation is required.A delicious meal that eliminates delivery fees, wait times, and the hassle of food delivery.Unlike traditional food delivery apps and meal kits, Xoom eliminates the wait, tipping, cooking, mess, and stress of dinners. All meals are prepared fresh by Xoom's vetted restaurant partners, shipped within 24 hours, and arrive fully cooked-ready to eat in just 2 minutes. Subscriptions are flexible and affordable, with no delivery fees and no commitments.“What makes us different is that we deliver real restaurant meals that are far more convenient and affordable than traditional delivery,” said a spokesperson for Xoom Foods.“Customers get meals from multiple top-rated restaurants in one box-at a lower cost than delivery. There's no tipping, prepping, or waiting. You just heat and eat in two minutes, anytime you want. We're solving the classic 'what's for dinner?' problem with easy, tasty, affordable restaurant meals-ready in just two minutes.”Xoom partners with only top restaurants in each cuisine category, ensuring quality and consistency. Xoom has onboarded dozens of restaurant partners such as Tony's Bistro, Jasmine Thai, Hibachi, Star of India, Taste of China, and Taqueria Atexcac-all highly popular, well-established, and top-rated restaurants.Xoom's subscription model is simple:. Customers choose between 3 and 8 meals per week. They pick from 85 restaurant meal options across 7 global cuisines. Each meal includes two hearty servings, and mix-and-match is encouraged. Orders ship weekly in chilled, insulated boxes with free shipping. Meals stay fresh in the fridge for 6 days (3 days for seafood)Popular meal choices include:. Chicken Marsala. General Tso's Chicken. Shrimp Fajita Rice Bowl. Chicken Tikka Masala. Pad Thai Chicken. Teriyaki Chicken NoodlesEarly reviews from subscribers have been overwhelmingly positive. One customer wrote,“Xoom saves me a ton of time-the meals are fresh, filling, and delicious.” Another said,“This is the most convenient food delivery I've tried-no prep, no mess, and the quality is fantastic.”All restaurant partners operate health-inspected facilities, must pass Xoom's strict quality checks, and must be approved by tasting panels before being added to Xoom's network.For more information or to request a coupon, visit or contact ....

