Advantech To Showcase Rugged AI Solutions At Ivt Expo Chicago, Booth #303

MENAFN - PR Newswire) At this year's show, Advantech will showcase cutting-edge rugged edge computing solutions designed for demanding environments across agriculture, construction, mining, and logistics.

Key highlights include:



LEO-L50 Outdoor Asset Management Device – Pre-integrated with Qualcomm® Aware Platform for real-time field intelligence and enhanced situational awareness. TREK-60 Rugged AI Platform – Featuring Ouster LiDAR sensor integration for real-time perception and smart decision-making in autonomous and assisted applications.

"These collaborations reflect our commitment to delivering high-performance edge AI computing for mission-critical environments," said Gregg Abbate , Associate Sales Director at Advantech. "We're excited to partner with Qualcomm Technologies and Ouster to demonstrate scalable, intelligent technologies that help operators stay efficient, connected, and safe, no matter how tough the terrain."

"We're proud to collaborate with Advantech in bringing powerful AI-enabled solutions to the edge," said Rod Forter, Senior Director, Business Development, at Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. "The LEO-L50 tablet powered by our platform enables high-performance computing and superior connectivity for rugged field applications."

Visitors are encouraged to stop by Booth #303 to explore Advantech's rugged hardware offerings and consult with experts about accelerating innovation in off-highway vehicle operations.

About Advantech

Founded in 1983, Advantech has the corporate vision to "Enable an Intelligent Planet." The company is a global leader in the fields of IoT intelligent systems and embedded platforms. To embrace the trends of IoT, big data, and artificial intelligence, Advantech promotes IoT hardware and software solutions with Edge Intelligence to assist business partners and clients in connecting industrial chains. Advantech is also dedicated to working with domain-focused partners to co-create solutions that deliver advanced solutions in Industrial IoT. Learn more about Advantech at .

SOURCE Advantech