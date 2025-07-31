3Dconnexion Announces Significant Upgrade To Spacemouse® Support In Blender 4.5

3Dconnexion x Blender

MONACO, FRANCE, July 31, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- 3Dconnexion is pleased to announce that the release of Blender 4.5 includes a range of significant improvements to the SpaceMouseintegration, delivering a more refined, intuitive, and reliable 3D navigation experience for Blender users worldwide, all based on real feedback from users and close collaboration with the Blender development community.“We're thrilled to be able to offer the Blender community a major upgrade when it comes to using a SpaceMouse”, said Robert Stadie, Product Manager at 3Dconnexion.“This update directly addresses the needs of our users and makes 3D avigation with a SpaceMouse in Blender smoother, more intuitive and more enjoyable than ever before.”Key Improvements for SpaceMouse Users in Blender 4.5:Redesigned NDOF preferences panel – The navigation settings interface has been rebuilt for clarity and ease of use, enabling faster customization of SpaceMouse behavior.Intuitive navigation modes – New, simplified controls allow precise tuning of movement behavior, giving users full control over their navigation style.Unified navigation across window types – SpaceMouse navigation is now consistent across the Blender interface, including the 3D Viewport, Node Editor, and more.Extensive bug fixes & Stability improvements – A wide range of navigation glitches and inconsistencies have been resolved, making Blender more stable and predictable for SpaceMouse users.Shaped by the communityEvery enhancement introduced in this release was inspired by real-world feedback from SpaceMouse users in Blender. 3Dconnexion pursues working closely with the community and the Blender team to ensure that future updates continue to deliver on performance, customization, and compatibility.“We deeply value the Blender community and their input,” said Robert Stadie.“We encourage users to continue sharing their feedback with the 3Dconnexion product team as we develop the next generation of navigation experiences.”About 3Dconnexion:3Dconnexion develops the world's leading 3D navigation devices and input tools used by engineers, designers, architects, and artists across the globe. Our mission is to deliver superior ergonomics, productivity, and creative control through hardware and software that integrates seamlessly with the world's leading 3D applications.To learn more, visit

