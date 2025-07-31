Namibia's Upstream Petroleum Unit Announces Regulatory Review, Eyes Competitive Restructuring

Namibia's newly formed Upstream Petroleum Unit is currently in the process of conducting a review of the country's existing regulatory framework with a view to propose policies for the governance of the rapidly evolving petroleum industry. Speaking during the second edition of the Youth in Oil and Gas Summit in Walvis Bay last week, Kornelia Shilunga, Special Advisor&Head of Upstream Petroleum Unit in the Office of the Namibian Presidency, explained that these reviews seek to establish an effective and efficient upstream petroleum sector, while paving the way for greater participation by Namibian youth.

Representing the voice of the African energy sector, the African Energy Chamber (AEC) fully supports the Namibian government as it strives to position the petroleum industry as a driving force in economic development. The AEC has long-advocated for the vital role the youth play in Africa's energy industry and commends the proactive approach by the Namibian Presidency to position youth at the forefront of the sector. Having endorsed the Youth in Oil and Gas Summit, the AEC also commends its Founder Justina Erastus for her commitment to empowering youth.

The review comes as Namibia pursues first oil production from its Orange Basin discoveries by 2029 and is geared towards strengthening the competitiveness of investing in the country's upstream petroleum sector. Major discoveries made by international companies such as TotalEnergies, Shell, Galp, Eni and more have positioned the country as one of the world's most promising frontiers, with ongoing drilling campaigns led by Rhino Resources, BW Energy, Chevron and more setting the country up for future upstream success. With TotalEnergies targeting a final investment decision for the Venus field in 2026 and Galp advancing its Mopane development, Namibia is on track to become a global oil producer by the end of the decade.

These developments offer strategic benefits for the country and the Upstream Petroleum Unit has committed to ensuring that Namibia's upstream potential provides several opportunities for its youth. As such, a strategic component of the ongoing reviews – as well as any proposed policies – is youth inclusivity and empowerment. According to Shilunga,“under Namibia's 8th administration, youth empowerment is a national imperative, not a secondary concern.”

She explained:“By 2024, a total of 28 offshore oil and gas exploration wells and 15 appraisal wells had been drilled, alongside 10 exploratory wells onshore. The country boasts an estimated 11 billion barrels of oil and approximately 2.2 trillion cubic feet of natural gas reserves, making Namibia a key emerging player in the global energy sector. It is our collective responsibility to ensure that these discoveries benefit our people, especially our youth.”

The imminent production of offshore oil offers significant opportunities for youth in Namibia, ranging from petroleum engineering to geosciences to offshore operations, environmental and regulatory compliance and logistics and support services. As an industry largely in its infancy stage, Namibia's petroleum sector requires innovation, infrastructure and adaptive policies to ensure offshore resources are developed in both a productive and sustainable manner. Moreso, the country is uniquely positioned to establish an industry that is geared towards the local market from the get-go – and upcoming regulatory restructuring will play an instrumental part in achieving this goal.

Namibia's youth represent a large share of the country's population, with approximately 71% of the country's three million residents under the age of 35. This figure is expected to grow even further, with preliminary estimates showing Namibia's population exceeding six million by 2050. Therefore, it becomes imperative to ensure current policies reflect anticipated growth trends while positioning the petroleum sector as a driver of economic development and job creation. As such, Namibia's Upstream Petroleum Unit has challenged stakeholders across the country to collaborate and position youth at the forefront of the industry's development.

“I call for shared responsibility in this endeavor and challenge us all. I challenge industry players to invest in capacity building. I challenge the academia to align curricula with current and future energy needs. I challenge we, the government, to accelerate youth-focused reforms and policies. And I also challenge you, our youth, to proactively seek knowledge, ask questions and to build networks,” Shilunga said.

Through collaboration, the Namibian petroleum industry stands to unlock long-term economic opportunities while leveraging petroleum as a catalyst for sustainable development.

“This oil and gas revolution must be powered by integrity, led with courage and anchored in inclusion. The youth are not only the future of this industry- but they are also its present momentum,” she noted.

The AEC believes that youth are essential in Africa's petroleum industry and the Namibian government recognizes the instrumental role they will play in unlocking innovation, economic growth and inclusive development.

“By restructuring its regulations and implementing policies that support youth empowerment, Namibia is setting a strong standard for domestic oil and gas development in Africa,” stated NJ Ayuk, Executive Chairman of the AEC.

