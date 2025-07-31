403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Commuting Up Mount Snowdon: FLIT M2 Shows What A Single-Speed Folding Ebike Can Do
(MENAFN- Pressat) FLIT, the Cambridge-based ebike developer, has released a new video showcasing its latest folding ebike, the FLIT M2, in an unexpected and audacious test: an 'extreme commute' to the summit of Wales' highest peak, Mount Snowdon.
Link to video:
"We often hear that small wheels are no good on rough ground or don't ride like a 'proper' bike," says Alex Murray, FLIT's Co-founder. "The truth is that they are much better than most people think, but it's a trade-off. Small wheels are lighter and nippier, accelerating quickly and handling choppy turns well. Bigger wheels are better for sustained effort and can roll over obstacles more easily. We decided to challenge this misconception head-on by completing a commute so extreme it would leave no doubt about the M2's versatility and durability. What better way than riding it up a mountain?"
The new video captures the FLIT M2 navigating challenging terrain from town streets to Snowdon's lofty peak. Along the way, it explores the joys of slow travel, the ingenuity behind ebike design, and the breathtaking beauty of a route less travelled. This gruelling ascent puts the M2's engineering to the ultimate test, highlighting features that make it surprisingly capable in diverse conditions:
● Designed for Performance: Unlike many folding bikes, the FLIT M2 is designed from scratch to be both folding and electric, integrating its electronics and battery seamlessly into the frame for a balanced and stable ride.
● Created for Climbing: Front hub motors on ebikes can struggle on hills. Because the rider's weight is on the rear wheel going uphill, if too much power is driven to the front wheel the bike can lose its grip. This means that rear hub motors can use their full power when climbing whereas front hub motors are often restricted. The proof is that the M2 climbed to the summit of Mount Snowden despite being a single-speed bike...
● Built Differently: Built with a unique adhesive bonding process – similar to that used in aerospace and automotive industries – the M2's frame is incredibly precise and stiff, leading to a 25% more compact and 1kg lighter design than welded equivalents. Its hard-wearing anodised finish and internally routed cables further contribute to its clean look and resilience.
● Upgraded Components for Any Terrain: The M2 features a powerful yet quiet 250W rear hub motor and a responsive torque sensor that provides proportional assist based on the rider's pedal power. Hydraulic disc brakes ensure superior control in all weather conditions and surfaces, while Schwalbe Marathon tyres offer robust grip and puncture protection.
● Made in Cambridge: The FLIT team not only designs, prototypes, and tests the FLIT M2 in Cambridge, the bikes are made here too. From bonding together the frames, to assembling all components, you can drop by the Cambridge workshop and meet the team who make each M2 by hand.
While the Snowdon climb is a dramatic demonstration, the underlying message is serious: small wheeled ebikes like the FLIT M2 are genuinely capable when designed well.
“We've designed the FLIT M2 to handle all of the journeys we want to do, and some of our team are quite adventurous!” says Alex.“This makes us very confident that it can handle anything thrown at it during a regular commute. Ultimately, this film is a celebration of what cycling can be. We hope it inspires people to see ebikes not just as a practical tool, but as a way to explore the world around them, however big or small their journey.”
The FLIT M2 is available at £2,499 in the UK. FLIT works with all major cycle to work schemes, and ships directly from the Cambridge workshop. Test rides are available in Cambridge or through FLIT's London partner, Zelo (Fix Your Cycle), at their Hackney or White City shops.
Link to video:
"We often hear that small wheels are no good on rough ground or don't ride like a 'proper' bike," says Alex Murray, FLIT's Co-founder. "The truth is that they are much better than most people think, but it's a trade-off. Small wheels are lighter and nippier, accelerating quickly and handling choppy turns well. Bigger wheels are better for sustained effort and can roll over obstacles more easily. We decided to challenge this misconception head-on by completing a commute so extreme it would leave no doubt about the M2's versatility and durability. What better way than riding it up a mountain?"
The new video captures the FLIT M2 navigating challenging terrain from town streets to Snowdon's lofty peak. Along the way, it explores the joys of slow travel, the ingenuity behind ebike design, and the breathtaking beauty of a route less travelled. This gruelling ascent puts the M2's engineering to the ultimate test, highlighting features that make it surprisingly capable in diverse conditions:
● Designed for Performance: Unlike many folding bikes, the FLIT M2 is designed from scratch to be both folding and electric, integrating its electronics and battery seamlessly into the frame for a balanced and stable ride.
● Created for Climbing: Front hub motors on ebikes can struggle on hills. Because the rider's weight is on the rear wheel going uphill, if too much power is driven to the front wheel the bike can lose its grip. This means that rear hub motors can use their full power when climbing whereas front hub motors are often restricted. The proof is that the M2 climbed to the summit of Mount Snowden despite being a single-speed bike...
● Built Differently: Built with a unique adhesive bonding process – similar to that used in aerospace and automotive industries – the M2's frame is incredibly precise and stiff, leading to a 25% more compact and 1kg lighter design than welded equivalents. Its hard-wearing anodised finish and internally routed cables further contribute to its clean look and resilience.
● Upgraded Components for Any Terrain: The M2 features a powerful yet quiet 250W rear hub motor and a responsive torque sensor that provides proportional assist based on the rider's pedal power. Hydraulic disc brakes ensure superior control in all weather conditions and surfaces, while Schwalbe Marathon tyres offer robust grip and puncture protection.
● Made in Cambridge: The FLIT team not only designs, prototypes, and tests the FLIT M2 in Cambridge, the bikes are made here too. From bonding together the frames, to assembling all components, you can drop by the Cambridge workshop and meet the team who make each M2 by hand.
While the Snowdon climb is a dramatic demonstration, the underlying message is serious: small wheeled ebikes like the FLIT M2 are genuinely capable when designed well.
“We've designed the FLIT M2 to handle all of the journeys we want to do, and some of our team are quite adventurous!” says Alex.“This makes us very confident that it can handle anything thrown at it during a regular commute. Ultimately, this film is a celebration of what cycling can be. We hope it inspires people to see ebikes not just as a practical tool, but as a way to explore the world around them, however big or small their journey.”
The FLIT M2 is available at £2,499 in the UK. FLIT works with all major cycle to work schemes, and ships directly from the Cambridge workshop. Test rides are available in Cambridge or through FLIT's London partner, Zelo (Fix Your Cycle), at their Hackney or White City shops.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Bitget Lists PUMPUSDT For Futures Trading And Launches Trading Bot Support
- AF 5.0: With AF5.0 Logic Maps, Strategy Architecture Becomes Actionable
- Biosig Technologies And Streamex: Pioneering Real-World Asset Tokenization In The U.S. Market
- Bitget Launches CUSDT Perpetual Futures With 20X Leverage And Bot Trading Support
- Complycontrol Launches Safestart Program To Offer Fintech Startups Full-Scale Compliance Support
- Satoshimeme ($SATOSHI) Emerges, Declaring 'Return Of Satoshi Nakamoto'
CommentsNo comment