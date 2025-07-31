MENAFN - GetNews)



"Official CD BioGlyco logo - A biotech pioneer specializing in targeted siRNA/mRNA delivery systems, featuring the proprietary GalNAc-L96 platform"CD BioGlyco launches a novel GalNAc-L96-based nucleic acid delivery system for precise and stable siRNA/mRNA therapies.

CD BioGlyco has rolled out a newly designed nucleic acid drug delivery system for siRNA- and mRNA-based therapeutics.

Built around refined glycosylation chemistry, the platform focuses on improving how molecules like siRNA and mRNA are brought into target cells. Rather than tweaking existing methods, the company has opted for a ground-up redesign that reflects recent lab needs-especially in gene-targeted treatments and RNA-based vaccines. In many labs, researchers working with nucleic acid drugs face the same challenges: the molecules degrade too easily, fail to efficiently reach target cells, or exhibit inconsistent performance across tissues. These limitations hinder research progress. CD BioGlyco's new system overcomes these issues by incorporating GalNAc sugar ligands for liver-specific targeting, enabling precise control over drug assembly and release.

The new platform is built around GalNAc-L96 , CD BioGlyco's proprietary triantennary ligand designed to enhance liver-targeted siRNA delivery. This structure specifically binds the ASGPR receptor on hepatocytes, enabling efficient and selective cellular uptake. By leveraging GalNAc-L96, researchers can achieve modular assembly of oligonucleotide therapies, allowing for greater flexibility in optimizing drug performance and reducing off-target effects.

While the platform was built with liver-targeted treatments in mind, its modular design means it can be adapted for other uses too. Teams working in cancer biology, infectious disease, and metabolic disorders can use the same core chemistry to deliver payloads into different types of cells. In preclinical collaborations, the system has already shown better uptake and more even response across sample groups-especially in studies involving mRNA vaccines and gene silencing tools.“This wasn't about adding a feature or two,” said Anna, a spokesperson for CD Bioglyco.“We kept seeing the same problems show up in nucleic acid drug delivery-especially when researchers moved from cell culture to animal models. So we stepped back and rebuilt the process. What we've got now is something that actually fits the pace and complexity of current RNA-based research.” The company is currently working with several academic and biotech groups to refine its system across more cell types and disease areas. For labs looking to test nucleic acid therapies with tighter control and cleaner readouts, CD BioGlyco's new platform is now available for collaboration and pilot projects.

More information about the system and its development pipeline can be found at: