Gloo Acquires Faith-Based Marketing And Fundraising Company, Masterworks

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "The combination of Masterworks' decades of ministry insight and expertise with the Gloo digital infrastructure will be an incredible force multiplier as we work to help faith-aligned organizations connect more meaningfully and grow more sustainably," said Scott Beck, CEO at Gloo. "It's a privilege to welcome the Masterworks team to Gloo and help fuel the next phase of their incredible 35-year journey."

"This is the start of an exciting new chapter for Masterworks," said Steve Woodworth, founder at Masterworks. "Gloo is incredibly innovative, deeply dedicated to serving the faith ecosystem, and complements our expertise perfectly - a fantastic partner in our mission to help Christ-like organizations grow and thrive."

Masterworks has a proven track record of helping Christian nonprofits deepen donor relationships, strengthen brand presence, and optimize fundraising through world-class strategy, media and analytics. By joining forces with Gloo, Masterworks gains the capital, scale, technology backbone and spiritual alignment to serve its clients with even greater precision, personalization and effectiveness.

The partnership also opens new opportunities to serve the more than 100,000 churches and ministry leaders in the Gloo ecosystem. Gloo provides digital infrastructure - including access to AI, data and scalable tools - that connects and empowers faith-based organizations, networks, service providers and nonprofits.

Following the acquisition, Masterworks will operate as a wholly owned subsidiary of Gloo. Scott Beck and Brad Hill, president of Gloo Media Network, will join Masterworks' board of directors. Steve Woodworth will transition to the role of executive chairman of the board, and Bryan Brown, current president of Masterworks, will succeed him as CEO.

"This marks a defining moment for Masterworks - one that honors our legacy while accelerating our future," said Bryan Brown, CEO of Masterworks. "By joining forces with Gloo, we gain the scale, technology and mission alignment to serve our clients with even greater impact. This partnership empowers us to innovate faster, integrate deeper and stay true to the Christ-centered values that have guided us from the beginning."

About Gloo

Gloo is a leading technology platform for the faith and flourishing ecosystem, providing values-based AI, resources, insights and funding so people and communities flourish and organizations thrive. Gloo serves over 100,000 faith, ministry and nonprofit leaders and is based in Boulder, Colorado. For more information visit Gloo .

SOURCE Gloo