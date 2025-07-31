EOTECH Acquires VK Integrated Systems, Expands Into Tactical Networking And Battlefield Sensor Integration

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) PLYMOUTH, Mich., July 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a strategic move to expand its role in the defense technology ecosystem, EOTECH announced today the acquisition of VK Integrated Systems (VKIS), a Tennessee-based developer of advanced weapon electronics and battlefield networking solutions.

The acquisition continues EOTECH's evolution beyond optics into a vertically integrated, American-made defense platform focused on situational awareness, data integration, and mission-ready systems.

“This is a continuation of our thesis,” said Joseph Caradonna, CEO of EOTECH.“We're building an integrated, American-made platform for mission-critical awareness, where hardware, software, and sensors work as one. It's a systems architecture approach, not just a product expansion.”

Founded in 2014, VKIS specializes in real-time warfighter technologies, including TAK-based situational awareness tools, weapon-mounted sensors, and edge-computing systems. These capabilities directly support U.S. efforts to digitize the battlefield, modernize legacy systems, and bring C5ISR functionality closer to the tactical edge.

VKIS Capabilities Now Joining EOTECH Include:



Weapon Electronics & Sensors – Devices like the SIOS and VICE modules provide real-time orientation and targeting data from the weapon platform.

TAK Server as a Service (TSaaS) – Turnkey GovCloud solutions for secure deployment of TAK infrastructure.

ATAK Plugin Development – Custom extensions to the Android Team Awareness Kit (ATAK) ecosystem. TAK Stack – A free-use platform that simplifies access to geospatial maps, plugins, and field tools.

“EOTECH's scale and trust in the field make this a natural fit,” said Vasilios Kapogianis, President and CEO of VKIS.“Our mission has always been to give warfighters more awareness, more control, and more survivability. With EOTECH, we can deliver that capability faster and further.”

VKIS will continue operations from its Clarksville, Tennessee headquarters. The acquisition follows a string of U.S. defense investments aimed at tightening supply chains and scaling dual-use systems that blend rugged hardware with real-time software integration.



About EOTECH

EOTECH is a U.S.-based defense technology company known for inventing the original Holographic Weapon Sight (HWS) and supplying cutting-edge optics and sensors used on platforms including the F-35 and AH-64 Apache. Headquartered in Plymouth, Michigan, EOTECH has evolved into a vertically integrated platform delivering American-made optics, thermal and night vision systems, and now battlefield networking technologies. Its mission-critical products are trusted by U.S. and allied special operations forces, law enforcement, and defense partners worldwide.

