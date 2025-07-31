Mike Struyk Joins Filla Life Media As Vice President Of Planning, AI And Business Development

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Filla Life Media announced today that Mike Struyk has joined the company as Vice President of Planning, AI and Business Development.

GRAND RAPIDS, MI, UNITED STATES, July 31, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Filla Life Media, a leading digital media and strategy firm, announced today that veteran technology and media executive Mike Struyk has joined the company as Vice President of Planning, AI and Business Development. In his new role, Struyk will be responsible for leading strategic planning, expanding the company's client base, developing new business opportunities, and spearheading artificial intelligence initiatives.

Struyk brings over two decades of experience in the telecommunications and digital media sectors, with a proven track record of driving growth and innovation. He joins Filla Life Media from his most recent role as Chief Operating Officer at Media Place Partners, a prominent Grand Rapids-based agency.

“We are thrilled to welcome Mike to the Filla Life Media team,” said Kurt Filla, Managing Director.“His deep expertise in both technology and media, especially with the increasing importance of AI, is a perfect match for our mission-driven approach. Mike's leadership will be instrumental as we continue to expand our services and help our clients achieve maximum impact.”

Struyk has held numerous leadership positions throughout his career, including VP of Partnerships and Channel for MADTECH, and key roles at the Sun/Netscape Alliance. His extensive background in strategic planning, business development, and operations management will be a significant asset to Filla Life Media and its clients.

“I am honored to join Kurt and the talented team at Filla Life Media,” said Struyk.“I have long admired their commitment to serving mission-driven organizations, and I am excited to contribute to their continued success. I look forward to leveraging my experience to help our clients navigate the ever-changing digital landscape and achieve their goals.”

Connect with Mike at Ai4 2025 in Las Vegas!

Mike Struyk will be attending the premier Ai4 2025 conference at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas from August 11-13, 2025. This is a prime opportunity to connect directly with Mike to explore how Filla Life Media's innovative digital media and AI strategies can drive impactful results for your mission-driven organization. To schedule a meeting during the conference and discuss Filla Life Media's unique value proposition and offerings, please contact Mike Struyk on LinkedIn.

About Filla Life Media

Filla Life Media is a digital media and strategy firm dedicated to helping non-profits, pro-life ministries, churches, schools, and small businesses succeed. The company provides a full suite of services, including digital advertising, data-driven strategy, and media innovation, to help its clients reach the right audience at the right time.

