Portage Point Partners Launches Valuations Practice And Welcomes Jeremy Glass As Managing Director

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Introducing a Valuations practice underscores the Portage Point mission to build a premier, integrated financial and operational advisory platform for the middle market. Accelerated growth in recent years has highlighted the rising demand for valuation services from clients and partners. Formalizing this offering at Portage Point enhances its capacity to deliver comprehensive, insight-driven solutions through a single trusted platform.

Portage Point valuations services include



Corporate Valuations – Valuations for strategic planning, financial reporting and tax compliance purposes including purchase price allocations, legal entity valuation, 409A valuations and goodwill impairment assessments



Portfolio and Fund-Level Valuations – Independent valuations of private equity, private credit and alternative investment portfolios to support internal marks, asset allocation and strategic decisions



Intangible Asset Valuations – Valuation of intellectual property, trademarks and customer relationships



Restructuring and Distressed Asset Valuations – Valuations to support restructuring initiatives and distressed asset transactions including fresh start accounting



Complex Securities and Derivatives Valuations – Valuations of structured and hybrid instruments such as convertibles, preferred equity, options and other derivatives



General Partner Deal Support – Customized solutions for deal evaluation, execution and exit – including support around single assets and large portfolio transactions



Valuation Governance and Best Practices – Advisory on internal valuation frameworks, policies and oversight processes to support valuation committees, audit readiness and investor transparency

Portfolio Intelligence and Strategy – Leveraging internal and external data to drive portfolio insights, enhance strategic decision-making and identify value-add opportunities

Jeremy, the first hire in Valuations, has over two decades of experience in the financial services industry, including more than 15 years specializing in valuation advisory. His background spans both the buy-side and sell-side, providing a well-rounded understanding of client needs across the investment lifecycle. At Portage Point, Jeremy will play a key leadership role within the Valuations practice, helping shape its growth, client delivery and go-to-market strategy. He will focus on delivering data-driven insights and developing scalable processes that leverage both internal and external datasets to enhance decision-making and drive value for clients, while applying practical and creative thinking to complex valuation and analytical challenges.

"I am incredibly excited to join Portage Point during such a pivotal period of growth," said Jeremy Glass. "We have a unique opportunity to build a differentiated and automation-enabled Valuations practice that, when combined with the firm's integrated suite of services, will allow us to offer clients a new level of partnership and support them through every stage of the investment lifecycle."

"Changes in the regulatory landscape, persistent market uncertainty and independence challenges have heightened the demand for valuation expertise. Offering this service as part of our lifecycle solutions model reinforces our commitment to delivering transparency, trust and strategic clarity to every client across all practice lines," said Matthew Ray , Founder and CEO of Portage Point Partners. "The valuations team is quickly taking shape with multiple new team members in the pipeline following our exceptional first hire, Jeremy. His expertise across valuation, modeling and data strategy is critical as we build a best-in-class practice to meet evolving client needs."

Prior to Portage Point, Jeremy held senior roles at Houlihan Lokey and York Capital Management. At Houlihan Lokey, he worked in the Portfolio Valuation and Fund Advisory Services group, where he co-led the firm's Tel Aviv office. He played a key role in expanding the group's capabilities, including outsourced valuation and LP interest valuation offerings. Earlier in his career, Jeremy served as Head of Valuation at York Capital Management where he oversaw the valuation of a multi-billion-dollar global portfolio of complex, illiquid credit and private equity investments. Having worked in the US, UK and the Middle East, he brings a global perspective to advising clients. Across both roles, he led complex valuation engagements, regularly advised stakeholders on valuation-related matters and implemented operational improvements to enhance execution and oversight.

About Portage Point Partners

Portage Point Partners is a business advisory, interim management and investment banking firm intensely focused on the middle market. Our blue chip team leverages bulge bracket experience in consulting, operations, finance, accounting, investment banking and investing to provide unmatched transactional, operational and financial perspectives to middle market stakeholders. The Portage Point cross-functional platform is uniquely architected to offer fully integrated capabilities and solutions that identify value capture, mitigate risk and positively impact outcomes at every stage of the ever-changing middle market business lifecycle. From ideation to monetization, Portage Point delivers excellence across transaction advisory services, transaction execution services, office of the CFO, performance improvement, interim management, investment banking, operational turnaround and financial restructuring. Learn how Portage Point can positively impact your business .

