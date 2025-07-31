Immunophotonics Completes Treatment Of Last Patient In INJECTABL-1 Phase 1B/2A Clinical Trial Of IP-001 For Advanced Solid Tumors

IP-001, Immunophotonics' proprietary glycan polymer, is designed to transform tumor ablation into personalized systemic cancer immunotherapies

ST. LOUIS, July 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Immunophotonics, Inc. , a clinical-stage biotech company developing novel immunostimulatory drugs to improve efficacy of routine tumor destruction techniques, has announced the completion of treatment of the last patient in its INJECTABL-1 multicenter Phase 1b/2a clinical trial of IP-001 for advanced solid tumors. The 41-patient trial, which focused on three distinct cancer types - colorectal cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, and soft tissue sarcoma- was conducted in France, Germany, Switzerland, the UK, and the US.

The INJECTABL-1 trial was designed to evaluate the systemic immune-mediated anti-cancer effects of IP-001 following tumor ablation, which aims to destroy all cells in targeted tumor lesions in patients with advanced solid tumors but fails to induce robust anti-tumor immunity. Tumor ablation is an approved and well-established procedure that is readily available at most hospitals and clinics. IP-001 is a novel immunotherapy administered by injection into the ablation zone. It works by retaining tumor debris, including tumor antigens, and by activating the patient's own immune system to allow systemic tumor surveillance. Such immune surveillance enables the patient's own defense mechanisms to recognize and destroy tumor cells that had escaped the destroyed metastatic lesion.

Prof. Dr. Markus Jörger, Principal Investigator for the trial at the Cantonal Hospital St. Gallen Clinic for Medical Oncology and Hematology, commented: "We are proud to announce the completion of treatment of the last patient in our INJECTABL-1 Phase 1b/2a clinical trial. This significant milestone brings us closer to potentially providing a new treatment option for patients with advanced solid tumors."

"Immunophotonics is committed to leading the field of Interventional Immuno-Oncology® through a therapeutic approach intended to reduce tumor recurrence after standard-of-care local ablation therapy, which remains a significant unmet medical need. With the completion of our INJECTABL-1 trial, we will evaluate data to assess IP-001's ability to transform ablation into something more powerful as we continue to advance the clinical development of our proprietary novel asset. Early signals are positive, and the company has expanded clinical collaborations to further assess the efficacy of this novel therapy," stated Lu Alleruzzo, Immunophotonics co-founder and CEO.

About IP-001

IP-001 is a proprietary glycan polymer that generates tumor antigen depots and acts as a potent, multimodal immune stimulant intended to induce immunological responses to eradicate cancer. IP-001 is designed to (1) prolong the availability of the targeted tumor antigens, (2) facilitate the recruitment and activation of innate immune cells such as antigen-presenting cells (APCs), (3) increase the uptake of the tumor antigens into the APCs, and (4) lead to a downstream adaptive immune response against the tumor cells. Activation of a systemic, adaptive immune response allows immune effector cells to seek out and eliminate tumor cells throughout the body.

About Immunophotonics

Immunophotonics, Inc. is a privately owned clinical-stage biotech company pioneering the field of Interventional Immuno-Oncology®. IP-001, which is the first asset from the company's intellectual property platform and is currently assessed in multiple clinical trials, has the potential to overcome the local defenses of the tumor microenvironment to enable a tumor-specific immune response in solid cancers. By combining routine energy therapies, such as ablation or radiation, with injection of its proprietary immunoadjuvant (IP-001), Immunophotonics aims to trigger a systemically active anti-cancer immune response that can destroy circulating tumor cells and micrometastases left behind after ablation. The company's world headquarters is in St. Louis, Missouri, USA, and its European headquarters is in Bern, Switzerland. For more information, visit .

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements. Such statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, and numerous factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those made or implied herein. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and Immunophotonics, Inc. undertakes no duty to update such information, except as required under applicable law.

